Freshman guard Aaliyah Smith scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half Friday night to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 58-52 victory over host Waunakee in the championship game of the Ab Nicholas Holiday Tournament.
Verona (7-4) had three other players score in double figures: Katie Peterson with 13, Rayna Briggs with 11 and Sydney Rae with 10. The Wildcats made 10 of 14 free throws to protect their slim lead.
Waunakee got 17 points from Elena Maier and nine points and 20 rebounds from Kiana Schmitt.
Bay Port 48, Middleton 42
Pirates junior Emma Nagel led all players with 11 points as fourth-ranked Bay Port (10-0) knocked off the host Cardinals (7-3) to win the Middleton Tournament. Senior Charlotte Dunn and junior Sitori Tanin led Middleton with eight points each.
Beaver Dam 68,
Fort Myers (Fla.) 41
Sophomore Matyson Wilke led the Golden Beavers with 13 points and senior Tara Stauffacher added 12 more as the nationally 10th-ranked Golden Beavers (10-0) outscored the Green Wave (5-5) by 27 points in the first half to advance to the American Division championship game of the Naples Holiday Shootout.
The Golden Beavers will face off against nationally fifth-ranked Miami Country Day (10-1) today at 6:30 p.m.
New Berlin Eisenhower 58,
Sun Prairie 37
Senior Julia Hintz, a Cleveland State recruit, scored 15 of her 27 points in the second half as the Lions (11-1) defeated the Cardinals (6-3) in the championship game of the Sun Prairie Christmas Tournament. Sun Prairie got 13 points from senior Grace Hilber and 12 from sophomore Ashley Rae.
DeForest 66,
Green Bay Southwest 52
The Norskies were down by four points at the half, but used a 40-30 second-half run to propel themselves to victory over the Fighting Trojans (5-5) in the consolation game of the Sun Prairie tournament. DeForest (8-4) got 15 points from Megan Mickelson, 14 from Grace Roth and 12 from Aleah Grundahl.
Stevens Point 62, Marshall 58
Junior forward Leah Earnest posted a double-double, notching 26 points and 19 rebounds as the Panthers (8-3) handed the top-ranked Cardinals (8-2) their second straight defeat at the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point. Sophomore forward Anna Lutz led Marshall with 17 points.
La Crosse Aquinas 74, Watertown 39
The Blugolds (11-0) shot 16-for-19 from the free-throw line to defeat the Goslings (8-3) in the Sentry Classic. Taylor Theusch scored 20 points and Lexi Donarski 19 for Aquinas. No Watertown player scored more than seven.Cambridge 58, Dodgeland 35
Junior guard Olivia Williams scored 21 points, 16 coming in the first half, to help the Blue Jays (4-6) defeat the Trojans (5-6) in the Cambridge Hall of Honor Holiday Tournament. Junior Gracie Korth added 12 points for Cambridge.
Lakeside Lutheran 62,
Greendale Martin Luther 60 (ot)
The host Warriors (5-3) scored six points in overtime to hand the Spartans (8-2) a loss in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic. Senior guard Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 20 points to lead Lakeside. For Martin Luther, senior guard Bonnie Jensen scored 21 points and sophomore guard Vanessa Solano had 20 before fouling out.
Lake Mills 71, Baraboo 52 After being tied 29-29 at halftime, the L-Cats (8-4) made 21 of 25 free throws in the second half to cement a victory over the Thunderbirds (1-9) in the Lakeside tournament. Sophomore Taylor Roughen scored all 19 of her points in the second half for Lake Mills. Senior Lia Kieck led Baraboo with 16 points.
Madison East 52, Eau Claire Memorial 38
The Purgolders (8-2) knocked off the Old Abes (5-6) to win the championship game of the JustAGame Holiday Tournanent at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.Madison La Follette 72,
Rhinelander 61
The Lancers (6-2) took a 10-point halftime lead and survived a 31-point performance from Kenedy Van Zile of the host Hodags (6-3) in the HodagLand Tournament.
Lancers freshman Demetria Prewitt scored 20 points, and junior Nyenhial Riak racked up 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Portage 65, Minocqua Lakeland 51
The Warriors’ McKena Yelk scored 25 points to lead the Warriors (5-6) to victory over the host Thunderbirds in the consolation game of the Lakeland Classic. Lakeland got 25 points from Abby Parris, and Portage’s MacKenzie Roth added 15.Mineral Point 75,
Waukesha North 67
Senior guard McKenna Reichling scored 26 points in leading Mineral Point (8-1) to a victory over the Northstars (4-5) in the Platteville Classic. Sophomore guard Olivia Osborn led North with 19 points.
Reedsburg 42, Lodi 40
The Beavers (9-1) got 17 points from freshman Mahra Wieman and defeated the Blue Devils (8-3) in non-conference play. Reedsburg trailed by as many as 11 early in the second half before going on a 19-4 run to take a 38-34 lead with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.
Senior Alana Gilles and sophomore Jaden Kolinski each had 10 points to lead Lodi.
Monroe 68, Muskego 53
A late push in the final minutes of the second quarter gave the Cheesemakers (8-4) a 32-30 lead halftime lead over the Warriors (6-4), and the margin grew to 18 points in the second half. Senior point guard Sydney Hilliard led Monroe with 22 points.
Monona Grove 79, McFarland 62 Senior wing and Iowa recruit McKenna Warnock posted 44 points as the seventh-ranked Silver Eagles (11-1) cruised by the Spartans (6-5) in non-conference play. Freya Gilbertson led McFarland with 19 points.