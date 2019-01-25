A big finish helped the DeForest girls basketball team turn a 10-point deficit into a 48-38 victory over host Waunakee in a battle for second place in the Badger North Conference on Friday night.
The Norskies (12-5, 7-2 Badger North) overcame deficits of 25-15 at halftime and 30-20 early in the second half, closing with a 28-8 run to hand the Warriors (10-7, 6-3) their second league loss in as many nights.
Senior Aleah Grundahl scored 17 points for DeForest, and junior Megan Mickelson added 15. For Waunakee, senior Caitlyn Kesilewski and sophomore Elena Maier each scored nine points.
Beaver Dam 91, Portage 23
The Golden Beavers (16-1, 9-0 Badger North), ranked 10th nationally and first in the state in Division 2, opened a 47-15 halftime lead and then outscored the Warriors (6-10, 3-6) 44-8 in the second half.
Beaver Dam got 18 points from Matyson Wilke, 15 from Paige Schumann and 14 from Tara Stauffacher. No Portage player scored more than seven points.
Reedsburg 67, Baraboo 50
The Beavers (12-4, 7-2 Badger North) finished with a 20-3 run to beat the visiting Thunderbirds (2-14, 1-8) and maintain their hold on second place. Ava Douglas scored 22 points for Reedsburg, Julia Korklewski hit five 3-point baskets and scored 17 points and Trenna Cherney had 14. For Baraboo, Lia Kieck scored 17 points.
Mount Horeb 55,
Sauk Prairie 49 (2OT)
Sophomores Julia Magnuson and Emma Anderson scored 13 points each and the Vikings (4-12, 2-7 Badger North) hit six free throws in the second overtime to pull away from the Eagles (3-12, 1-8). Senior wing Riley Breunig had 12 points for Sauk Prairie, including a buzzer-beating layup to tie the score at 40 at the end of regulation.
Monona Grove 67,
Fort Atkinson 33
The Silver Eagles (15-1, 8-1 Badger South), ranked third in Division 2, closed the first half with a 15-6 run and scored 40 points in the second to roll past the host Blackhawks (1-16, 0-9) and maintain their league lead. McKenna Warnock scored 21 points and Peyton Blang added 11for MG. Fort Atkinson got 11 points from freshman Tyla Staude.
Stoughton 68, Milton 42
Senior Peighton Trieloff led all players with 12 points as the Vikings (10-6, 7-2 Badger South) used a strong team effort — 11 players scored — to beat the Red Hawks (7-8, 3-6). Junior Shleby Mack-Honold led Milton with 10 points.
Madison Edgewood 48,
Oregon 43
Led by sophomore Baluck Deang’s 14 points, the Crusaders (4-11, 2-7 Badger South), took a 23-13 lead and defeated the host Panthers (10-7, 4-5). Junior Kaitlyn Schrimpf had 13 points for Edgewood and sophomore Sydona Roberts got 12. Freshman Amber Grosse and sophomore Sarah Lazar each scored 11 for Oregon.
Monroe 42, Watertown 27
UW commit Sydney Hilliard scored 17 points and the Cheesemakers (11-5, 6-3 Badger South) used a 27-17 run in the second half to pull away from the host Goslings (12-5, 6-3). Watertown got nine points from sophomore Teya Maas.
Madison La Follette 76,
Janesville Parker 35
The Lancers (13-3, 10-3 Big Eight) handled the Vikings (2-15, 2-11), holding Parker to eight total field goals. La Follette was led by freshman Demetria Prewitt’s 18 points. Senior Sydni Olson and junior Mega Lowery each scored 13.
For Parker, senior Brooke Graesslin, freshman Abby Blum and sophomore Alexis Luek each scored 11 points.
Verona 88, Madison West 32
Junior Rayna Briggs scored 26 points as the Wildcats (11-6, 8-5 Big Eight) rode a 50-point first half to a victory over the Regents (1-16, 0-13).
Guard Eniya Driscoll led the Regents with 12 points.
Sun Prairie 54,
Janesville Craig 42
The Cardinals (13-3, 12-1 Big Eight), ranked eighth in Division 1, opened a 25-18 halftime lead toward beating the visiting Cougars (9-8, 8-8). Senior guard Grace Hilber and sophomore forward Ashley Rae had 15 points apiece for Sun Prairie. Hannah Dunlavy scored 12 points for Craig.
Lake Mills 53,
Lakeside Lutheran 36
The host L-Cats (13-4, 5-1 Capitol North) earned their first victory over the Warriors (9-6, 4-2) since 2012.
Lodi 49, Columbus 33
The visiting Blue Devils (11-5, 4-2 Capitol North) took a 25-15 lead and coasted to victory over the Cardinals (2-13, 0-6). Senior guard Alana Gilles led Lodi with 17 points. Taylor Raley scored eight for Columbus.
Marshall 61, New Glarus 33
Sophomore forward Anna Lutz had 17 points as the Cardinals (13-2, 6-0 Capitol South) remained undefeated and atop the league after beating the host Glarner Knights (7-9, 2-4). Lexi Krause had nine points for New Glarus.
Belleville 61, Cambridge 49
The host Blue Jays (5-12, 0-6 Capitol South) took an early 17-15 lead, but the Wildcats (11-4, 5-1) closed the half with a 13-point lead and rode it to victory. Senior center Rachael Heittola scored 21 points for Belleville, Jenna Shrader added 13 and Sophia Grady had 12. Cambridge got 14 points from Olivia Williams and 13 from Gracie Korth, both juniors.
Wisconsin Heights 63,
Waterloo 52
The host Vanguards (6-8, 3-3 Capitol South) took a 34-23 halftime lead and held on to beat the Pirates (11-6, 2-4) as Hana King scored 17 points and Jada Wood 13. Brittney Limoseth scored 14 points and Sam Battenberg 13 for Waterloo.
Mineral Point 68, Riverdale 27
The Pointers (13-3, 8-1 SWAL), ranked 10th in Division 4, had 10 players score in a runaway victory over the visiting Chieftains (6-9, 3-5). Senior forward Morgan James led Mineral Point with 18 points.