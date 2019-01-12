The Beaver Dam girls basketball team dominated the first-place game of the Badger Challenge tournament on Saturday, rolling to a 79-42 victory over Stoughton at Madison Edgewood.
The Golden Beavers (14-1), two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champs and ranked No. 1 in the state this year, crushed the Vikings (9-4) by scoring the game’s first 17 points and opening a 50-17 halftime lead.
University of Wisconsin recruit Tara Stauffacher became the third 1,000-point scorer in Beaver Dam program history and totaled 14 points. Maty Wilke had 12 points.
Stoughton got 10 points from Myranda Kotlowski.
Despite the runaway victory by Beaver Dam, Badger South Conference teams dominated the Challenge, winning six of the eight games pairing a team from the South against its Badger North counterpart in the same position in the league standings.
The other North winner was Baraboo, which beat Fort Atkinson on Friday in the eighth-place pairing.
Monona Grove 62,
DeForest 55
Iowa recruit McKenna Warnock scored 22 points and went 7-for-8 from the line in the second half as the Silver Eagles (13-1) downed the Norskies (9-5) in the Badger Challenge second-place matchup.
DeForest got 17 points each from sophomore Grace Roth and senior Aleah Grundahl.
Watertown 63,
Waunakee 51
The Goslings (9-4) used the strength of four double-digit scorers to pull past the Warriors (9-6) in the Badger Challenge battle of third-place teams.
A pair of sophomores, Teya Maas of Watertown and Elena Maier of Waunakee, led their teams with 17 points apiece.
Monroe 81, Reedsburg 70
Guard Sydney Hilliard, a UW recruit, scored 23 points and went 9-for-9 from the line as the Cheesemakers (10-4) beat the Beavers (10-4) in the Badger Challenge meeting of fourth-place teams.
Both teams entered tied for the No. 8 spot in the Division 2 state rankings.
Monroe’s Megan Benzschawel scored 19 points, Emily Benzschawel had 16 and Grace Tostrud got 12. For Reedsburg, senior Ava Douglas scored 21 points, Trenna Cherney provided 17 and Julia Korklewski had 13.
Oregon 74, Portage 49
The Panthers (9-6) opened on a 13-point halftime lead and cruised past the Warriors (6-7) in the Badger Challenge meeting of fifth-place teams.
Junior Liz Uhl scored 20 points, Izzie Peterson provided 15, Kaitlyn Schrimpf had 14 and Sydona Roberts got 10 for Oregon.
Portage got 18 points from senior Tessa Wilson and 11 from junior McKena Yelk.
Milton 68, Mount Horeb 48
The Red Hawks (6-7) opened a 39-20 halftime lead and beat the Vikings (3-11) in the Badger Challenge meeting of sixth-place teams.
Chloe Buescher scored 14 points, Abbie Campion got 12, and Carly Hanke had 11 for the winners. Mount Horeb was led by two sophomores, Emily Wallace (14 points) and Julia Magnuson (12).
Platteville 44,
Wisconsin Dells 33
The Hillmen (10-3) went on a 28-15 run in the second half to beat the host Chiefs (10-2), ranked fourth in Division 3, at JustAGame Fieldhouse.
Wisconsin Dells got 18 points from senior Katelyn Meister. Sami Martin scored 16 points and Josie Niles 11 for Platteville.
Stockbridge 54, Madison Abundant Life 44
Visiting Stockbridge (5-0) pulled away from a 27-23 halftime lead to take a non-conference victory over the Challengers (7-6). Maeya Bakke scored 17 points for Abundant Life.