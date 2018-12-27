Her offense got them to the homestretch Thursday afternoon. But Beaver Dame sophomore Matyson Wilke’s big defensive play was what carried the unbeaten Golden Beavers across the finish line.
Wilke stole an inbounds pass with less than 4 seconds remaining to turn back a late comeback try by Tampa (Fla.) Plant, giving the Golden Beavers a 57-56 victory in girls basketball in the Naples (Fla.) Holiday Classic at Gulf Coast High School.
Wilke finished with 19 points, making five 3-pointers, for Beaver Dam (9-0). Jada Donaldson, who made the first of two free throws put the Golden Beavers in front of Plant (10-1) with less than 5 seconds left, score 15 points and Tara Stauffacher had 13.
Beaver Dam took a nine-point halftime lead. It was ahead by as many as 15 points in the second half and by 10 with 4 minutes to play. But Plant recovered behind the 19-point performance of sophomore Nyla Jean, tying the game with less than a minute to play.
Beaver Dam is 10th in the MaxPreps.com national rankings, and Plant entered with the No. 25 ranking. Beaver Dam advanced to a semifinal game against Fort Myers (Fla.) at 5 p.m. tonight.
La Crosse Aquinas 65, Marshall 56
In the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point, the reigning WIAA Division 4 state champion Blugolds (10-0) handed the reigning Division 3 champion Cardinals (8-1) their first loss, pulling away late from a 33-29 halftime lead.
Marshall junior Anna Lutz scored 14 points in the first half but was held scoreless in the second half. Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State commit, scored 24 points and Courtney Becker had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Stevens Point 66, Watertown 62
Madisyn Rogan had 23 points and Leah Earnest 20 to lift the Panthers (7-3) over the Goslings (8-2) in the Sentry Classic. Senior guard Jenna Koepp made five 3-pointers and led Watertown with 20 points.
Verona 72, Milwaukee DSHA 64
In an offensive showcase that saw each team have 40-point halves, the Wildcats (6-4) downed the Dashers (6-2) in the Ab Nicholas Holiday Hoops Classic at Waunakee. Senior guard Aaliyah Smith led Verona with 28 points. Jackie Jarosz had 15 points for the Dashers.
Waunakee 78, Hartford 25
In the second Nicholas Classic game, the host Warriors (7-4) cruised to victory over the Orioles (3-6) as Maddie Farnsworth scored 19 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 54,
Baraboo 51
Senior guard Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 16 points, making eight of nine free throws, to help the Warriors (4-3) pull out a closely contested victory over the Thunderbirds (1-8) in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic.
Senior guard Maggie Cody added 12 points for Lakeside. Baraboo’s Alexis Johnson scored 16 points and Lia Kieck added 12 before fouling out.
Greendale Martin Luther 62, Lake Mills 47
The Spartans (8-1) took a 37-18 halftime lead over the L-Cats (7-4), and pulled away to victory in the Lakeside tournament. Senior forward Emma Kallas totaled 24 points for Martin Luther. Lake Mills sophomore Julianna Wagner scored 15 points and sophomore Taylor Roughen had 14.
Chippewa Falls 71, Monroe 65
Senior guard Caelan Givens made 12 of 16 free throws and finished with 30 points to lead the Cardinals (6-3) past the Cheesemakers (7-4) in Middleton’s holiday tournament. Teammate Aaliyah McMillan added 22 points.
Monroe junior Emily Benzschawel scored her 1,000th career point and finished with 15 points. The Cheesemakers were led by University of Wisconsin recruit Sydney Hilliard with 23 points.
Janesville Craig 65,
Kenosha Tremper 41
The Cougars (4-4) opened a 34-17 halftime lead and rode four double-digit scorers to victory over the Trojans (6-3) in Craig’s Optimist Invitational. Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 15 points, Sarah Gregg added 14, Emily Pierson had 12 and Hannah Dunlavy 10. Tremper got 10 points from Maeve Wisniewski.
Evansville 61, Milton 53
The Blue Devils (6-5) defeated the Red Hawks (4-6) at the Optimist Invitational. Milton’s Chloe Buescher scored 16 points and Evansville’s Paige Banks led all scorers with 25.
River Ridge 66, New Glarus 51
At the Cuba City Holiday Tournament, the Timberwolves (9-1) opened a 34-24 halftime lead over the Glarner Knights (4-5) and held on as Tabria Thomas scored 17 points, Morgan Shefler had 15 and Maddy Frey had 14. New Glarus got 19 points from JayLynn Benson and 12 from Lexi Krause.
Poynette 63, Waukesha South 49
Senior guard Hanna Walters led the Pumas with 23 points and Poynette (6-2) rode a 13-point halftime lead to beat the Blackshirts (4-6) in the Waukesha South Holiday Tournament. Annie Johnson led South, scoring 19 points before fouling out.
Madison East 68, Crandon 57
The Purgolders (7-2) shot 19-for-22 from the free throw line to defeat the host Cardinals (6-2) in the Holiday Shootout at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
East had four players score in double figures, led by senior Ashayla Mosberry with 19 points. Kalena Bentley, Nevaehia Boston, Alina Harvey-Williams, and Natalia Hilliard each added 11 points. Junior center Lindsay Littleton scored 14 for Crandon.
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Janesville Parker 37
The Old Abes (5-5) claimed victory after Jessica Massey hit a pair of last-minute three-pointers to defeat the Vikings (0-10) at the JustAGame Shootout.
Junior Ryann Porter led Parker with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks, and senior Brooke Graesslin added 12 points.
Merrill 40, Portage 38
In the Minocqua Lakeland Classic, the Bluejays (7-3) trailed the Warriors (4-6) by a point at halftime, but Ashley Prebeg scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half to help her team pull out a victory. Portage got 13 points from McKena Yelk.
McHenry (Ill.) 73, Beloit Memorial 30
Senior Isabell Gscheidle scored 18 points as the Warriors (10-7) toppled the Purple Knights (1-7) at the Rockford Boylan Reindeer Games in Machesney Park, Illinois. Freshman Bre Davis led Beloit with 11 points.
Belleville 55, Mount Horeb 51
The visiting Wildcats (6-3) knocked off the Vikings (3-8) in a non-conference contest.
Black Hawk 65, Dodgeville 27
The Warriors (9-0) used a 37-12 halftime score en route to a non-conference victory over the Dodgers (4-6). Junior Hannah Butler scored 18 points and sophomore Bailey Butler added 17. Dodgeville got nine points from sophomore Jojo Heimerl.