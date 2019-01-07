The two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam girls basketball team, ranked 10th nationally by MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25, earned the top spot in the first Associated Press Division 2 poll, released Monday.
The Golden Beavers (12-1) were a unanimous No. 1 pick in Division 2. Monona Grove (12-1) was ranked fourth and Reedsburg (9-2) and Monroe (9-4) were part of a three-way tie at No. 8. Stoughton was ranked 13th.
In Division 1, Madison Memorial (10-2) earned the no. 6 ranking, and was the only area team to earn a rankings nod. Milwaukee King (9-3) earned the no. 1 ranking.
In Division 3, Laconia (14-0) earned the top spot, with defending state champion Marshall (9-2) at No. 3, Wisconsin Dells (9-1) at No. 4 and Prairie du Chien (12-0) at No. 5. Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi were tied for 13th and Platteville was tied for 15th.
Necedah 1, Mineral Point 1, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 1.
Defending state champ La Crosse Aquinas (12-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 4, with Darlington (9-2) at No. 10, Cuba City at No. 14 and Mineral Point at No. 18.
Clayton (12-0) earned the top ranking in Division 5, followed by Black Hawk (10-0), River Ridge (10-2) and Fall River (9-2). Argyle (9-1) was ranked sixth, Randolph (10-2) eighth and Rio 16th.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The weekly Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Milw. King (8), 9-3, 89
2, Mukwonago, 11-1, 76
3, Bay Port (1), 11-0, 74
4, De Pere, 8-4, 59
5, Germantown, 10-1, 49
6, Madison Memorial, 10-2, 45
7, Oak Creek, 10-2, 40
8, Kimberly, 8-2, 25
9 (tie), Appleton East, 7-2, 12
9 (tie), Milw. Divine Savior, 8-2, 12
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 8, Green Bay Preble 5, Stevens Point 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Beaver Dam (9), 12-1, 90
2, New Berlin Eisenhower, 11-1, 79
3, Milw. Pius XI, 11-2, 67
4, Monona Grove, 12-1, 61
5, Hortonville, 8-2, 47
6, Slinger, 11-1, 44
7, Whitefish Bay, 11-1, 41
8 (tie), Reedsburg, 9-2, 20
8 (tie), West Bend West, 9-2, 20
8 (tie), Monroe, 9-4, 20
Others receiving votes: Pewaukee 3, Milw. Washington 2, Stoughton 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Laconia (8), 14-0, 86
2, Amherst, 10-1, 71
3, Marshall, 9-2, 67
4, Wisconsin Dells, 9-1, 59
5, Prairie du Chien (1), 12-0, 52
6, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 9-1, 41
7, Freedom, 10-1, 36
8, Kewaunee, 10-0, 32
9, Somers Shoreland Luth, 9-1, 19
10, Valders, 9-1, 16
Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 8, Wrightstown 6, Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 3, Bloomer 1, Platteville 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, La Crosse Aquinas (8), 12-0, 89
2, Melrose-Mindoro, 11-0, 79
3, Racine Lutheran (1), 11-0, 70
4, Durand, 9-0, 51
5 (tie), Colby, 11-0, 45
5 (tie), Howards Grove, 10-0, 45
7, Mishicot, 11-1, 33
8, Milw. Academy of Science, 8-3, 23
9, Colfax, 8-2, 13
10, Darlington, 9-2, 10
Others receiving votes: Crandon 7, Iola-Scandinavia 7, Oostburg 4, Cuba City 3, Shiocton 3, Bonduel 2, Eau Claire Regis 2,
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Clayton (4), 12-0, 85
2, Black Hawk (4), 10-0, 83
3, River Ridge, 10-2, 63
4, Fall River, 9-2, 58
5, Oneida Nation (1), 12-0, 40
6 (tie), Wausau Newman, 10-3, 34
6 (tie), Argyle, 9-1, 34
8, Randolph, 10-2, 29
9, Wausaukee, 9-1, 20
10, Wis. Rapids Assumption, 9-3, 17
Others receiving votes: Wauzeka-Steuben 15, Kickapoo 5, Bangor 4, Marshfield Columbus 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 2, Hustisford 1, Rio 1, Port Wing South Shore 1.