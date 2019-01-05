Only one team could emerge from Saturday’s Big Eight Conference girls basketball game at Middleton with a share of the league lead.
Thanks to a strong first half, scoring balance and clean defensive play, Sun Prairie came out on top 48-43.
Grace Hilber scored 14 points and Bailey Lutes had 12 for Sun Prairie, which committed only nine fouls and sent Middleton to the line for only nine free throws.
Sun Prairie (8-3, 7-1 Big Eight), which took a 24-17 halftime lead, is tied with Madison Memorial for the league lead.
Middleton (8-5, 7-2) got 21 points from Hannah Flottmeyer.
Madison La Follette 66,
Madison East 54
Freshman guard Demetria Prewitt made 10 of 14 free throws and scored 24 points to help the Lancers (9-2, 6-2 Big Eight) defeat the host Purgolders (8-4, 7-2).
A leg injury in the second half forced La Follette scoring leader Nyenhial Riak to leave the game after scoring five points.
East senior Ashayla Moseberry had 18 points.
Janesville Craig 64,
Madison West 26
The host Cougars (6-5, 3-5 Big Eight) did not allow the Regents (1-11, 0-8) to make a field goal in the first half, opening a 28-5 lead as West shot 0-for-16.
Sophomore forward Claudia Fieiras scored 22 points to lead Craig.
Verona 77,
Beloit Memorial 38
Freshman Aaliyah Smith scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half as the Wildcats (8-5, 5-4 Big Eight) raced to a 40-19 first-half lead and coasted past the host Purple Knights (1-9, 1-7).
Junior Rayna Briggs scored 21 points for Verona. Freshman Mizahna Burner scored 10 points for Beloit Memorial.
Beaver Dam 56,
Hartland Arrowhead 30
Sophomore guard Matyson Wilke scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half as the Golden Beavers, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, used a 34-14 run to put away the Warhawks (7-5), ranked ninth in Division 1, in the Hank Raymonds Classic at Milwaukee Pius XI.
Senior center Aly Van Loo scored 16 points for Beaver Dam (12-1).
Waunakee 57,
Appleton West 51
The visiting Warriors (9-5) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Terrors (8-3). Senior guard Caitlyn Kesilewski scored 22 points for Waunakee. Taylor Lauterbach had 18 points for West.
La Crosse Aquinas 73,
Madison Edgewood 45
The Blugolds (12-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4, used a 46-28 second-half run to defeat the host Crusaders (2-10). Lexi Donarski led Aquinas with 19 points and freshman Jacy Weisbrod had 18. Edgewood junior Lindsey Langlois scored eight points.
Evanston (Ill.) 56,
Madison Memorial 43
The Wildkits (14-6) broke open a three-point halftime lead with a 22-11 run in the third quarter and beat the Spartans (10-2) at the Chicagoland Showcase at Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60,
Lakeside Lutheran 42
Senior Kaitlyn Shadoski led all players with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Chargers (9-3) cruised past the Warriors (6-5) in a non-conference game.
Rebecca Vandermus led Kettle Moraine Lutheran with 10 points, and 11 of her teammates scored in the victory.