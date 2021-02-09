Prep girls basketball: Baraboo's Maya White Eagle relishing chance to play for hometown team

Maya White Eagle just wants to play good basketball.
The senior is doing it in her hometown this season, returning to Baraboo for her final high school season after spending the first three at Madison Memorial.
“When COVID happened, Madison moved online and then my grandma was moved to a nursing home. So we were like, ‘Might as well just come back, it’s the best situation for us as a family,’” said White Eagle, who had moved from Baraboo to Madison with her grandparents, Bill and Mary, as a freshman.
“It was a big adjustment. I lived with my grandparents for three years and I’d see my mom (Stephanie) and dad (Joe) on the weekends. I had to learn how to grow up pretty quick and I got really close to my grandparents, but recently my grandma passed away a couple months ago and I just play for her this year.
“I’m really excited I was able to come back for my last year. With the circumstances with my family and stuff, I just feel like it happened for a reason.”
White Eagle wouldn’t have made it onto the court at all this winter had she had stayed in Madison, because Madison’s four public high schools have opted against playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But White Eagle is playing. The Thunderbirds have struggled to win, taking a 3-17 record into Tuesday’s WIAA regional quarterfinal home game against Portage — quite an adjustment for White Eagle, whose Memorial teams went 57-18 over her three years there.
But the 5-foot-6 guard is doing what she can for the Thunderbirds. Her average of 20.5 points per game stands for 42.4% of the Thunderbirds’ team scoring average of 48.4 points per game. In Friday’s loss to Reedsburg, White Eagle scored 19 points to pass the 1,000-point career mark. She now stands at 1,002 points.
White Eagle, an honorable mention All-Big Eight Conference selection last season, has twice posted 33-point games this season and has scored at least 14 points in 16 of the 17 games in which she’s played.
“I have more confidence and I have more drive to play really hard, because I’ve learned that you can’t take stuff for granted,” White Eagle said. “Being in Madison taught me how to play with grit, and I’m able to take that from there to Baraboo. ... I’m just glad that I have a team that trusts me.”
White Eagle likes to get out and go, relishing every chance to play despite having asthma and having to wear a mask due to the pandemic.
“I like to play fast,” she said. “I’m not afraid to go to the rim. I like going there, I use my body as an advantage sometimes. ... But I’ll hit the open 3. Stuff I need to work on is probably my mid-range, creating floaters.
“I’m pretty confident in my shot. I don’t really just shoot to shoot, I’ll shoot if I know I’m going to knock it down.”
There are more shots available this winter. White Eagle averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game for a 2019-20 Memorial team that went 24-2 and suffered a 61-58 loss at Middleton in a Division 1 sectional final last March.
Everything changed soon after, and White Eagle found herself suiting up for a young Baraboo team coming off a 3-20 season.
“Maya has been a great influence on our team, both on and off the court,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “On the court, she brings a sense of toughness and willingness to take over when we really need to get a bucket. She has also been a good teammate, and I think her dedication and work ethic has helped her teammates see what it takes to take their game to a different level and what it takes to win basketball games.”
White Eagle said returning to Baraboo “was a big adjustment” but she felt welcome immediately, noting that she knew some of the players through growing up and spending a lot of time in the area. She looked comfortable from the get-go, scoring 20 points in her first game, a 62-52 win at Portage on Dec. 1.
“They had open arms and were really welcoming when I came to the program,” White Eagle said. “It’s a really young team, so I just knew I had to take a role of being a good leader, staying positive and helping them out the best that I could.
“I just like to help my teammates build confidence. Especially Taylor Pfaff, because this will be her team next year. I’m just trying to be a great role model for her. We’ve just got to continue to keep learning and growing.”
White Eagle wants to be part of that growth, even if she won’t be there as Pfaff, a sophomore averaging 11.6 points per game, and the younger T-Birds finish out their high school careers.
“I understand from playing on a young team at Madison Memorial, I was always younger so I know what it’s like,” White Eagle said. “I just focus on really staying positive, being encouraging and helping people.”
Behl believes her attitude is paying off for a team that will only graduate two seniors: White Eagle and Natasha Hess.
“I think Maya’s influence has helped out this year, but I also think it will be paying dividends in the future as we try to turn around our fortunes and start winning games more often,” the eighth-year coach said. “She knows that it is like to play on really good teams that are competing to win state championships, and how important it is to define and play roles and what it is like to have high expectations. And while it might not seem like it right now with our record, I think players are figuring some things out, and Maya has been a great influence with that.”
White Eagle says she grew up in a hard-working family, and she tries to bring that mindset to a busy schedule that includes school, practice, games, individual workouts and weekend trips to a trainer.
“I like to work, just not on the court but outside and in the classroom too, being a good student-athlete,” said White Eagle, who had a 4.0 grade-point average in her first two quarters at Baraboo. “It’s packed during basketball season.”
White Eagle’s schedule will lighten a bit after the high school season concludes, but her next destination is still up in the air.
“I have scholarship offers for basketball and am planning on committing after the end of the season, but I don’t know where I’m going to go yet,” said White Eagle, who plans to major in sports communications. “Things being shut down kind of hurt recruiting a little bit, but it also helped me grind a little more. I found out during COVID that a lot of people take breaks. I’ve focused on just grinding and doing my best.
“I’m just trying to prove my worth. That I can do this. I can play hard. I can do my best. I can try to facilitate. My recruiting process has been tough... I’m just trusting God’s process with everything that’s happening. I’m just really blessed that I still have scholarship offers to play at the next level.”
She’s also taking advantage of her time at home before heading off to college.
“Outside of basketball, I really like to spend time with my family,” she said of a family that includes brothers Joe, Kyle and Jordan. “Family time is super important. My brothers have really taught me the game too. ... They kind of taught me how to be aggressive, so I really appreciate that.
“Same with my mom, she coached me in club ball when I was little and is always trying to be there for me.”
With WIAA regional play scheduled to start Feb. 9, White Eagle will have at least 15 more days to play for her hometown school. She plans to take advantage of them, taking aim at the 1,000-point mark while the T-Birds look to close the season strong and set up future success.
“I feel like we’ve improved these last couple games,” White Eagle said. “We haven’t won that much, but we’re all coming together. It’s tough losing, but I’m just really trying to have fun with it because this is my last year. We’re not the greatest, but I’m just trying to help this team work together as one.”
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.