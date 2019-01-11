Anna Lutz scored 24 points Friday night to help the Marshall girls basketball team improve to 4-0 in the Capitol South Conference with a 77-48 victory over host Belleville.
The defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Cardinals (11-2 overall) were ranked third in the division this week. They took a 33-16 halftime lead to hand the Wildcats (8-4, 3-1) their first league loss.
Mia Morel scored 14 points for Marshall, Laura Nickel had 13 and Ceraya Morel 11. For Belleville, senior Rachael Heittola scored 12 points and senior Jade Halvensleben had 11.
Waterloo 50, Cambridge 47
Senior guard Katie Kuhl hit a crucial free throw to give the Pirates (11-3, 2-2) a four-point lead with 15 seconds left in their victory over the visiting Blue Jays (4-10, 0-4).
Senior Melanie Renforth led Waterloo with 15 points. Cambridge junior Ashlynn Jarlsberg and freshman Mayah Holzhueter scored 11 each.
Wisconsin Heights 60,
New Glarus 52
Sophomore JayLynn Benson scored 29 points for the Glarner Knights (4-7, 1-3 Capitol South), but the Vanguards (5-6, 2-2) held on to win a rough-and-tumble game that saw five players foul out. Jada Wood finished with 15 points for Heights.
Baraboo 48, Fort Atkinson 36
Seniors Lia Kieck and Alexis Johnson scored 14 points apiece as the Thunderbirds (2-11) overpowered the Blackhawks (1-14) to snap a six-game losing streak in the eighth-place game of the Badger Challenge at Madison Edgewood.
Baraboo outscored Fort Atkinson 25-10 in the second half, snuffing out a strong effort from Blackhawks freshman Tyla Staude, who led all players with 18 points.
Madison Edgewood 70,
Sauk Prairie 52
The Crusaders (3-10) never relinquished a 29-22 halftime lead as they picked up the victory over the Eagles (3-10) in the Badger Challenge seventh-place game.
Sophomore Sarah Lazar, a 6-foot-3 forward, scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Edgewood, and Madison Moore got all 13 of her points in the second half. Sophomore guard Olivia Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 18 points.
Verona 61, Janesville Parker 38
Freshman Aaliyah Smith led all players with 23 points and the Wildcats (9-6, 6-5 Big Eight) rode an 18-point halftime lead to victory over the Vikings (2-12, 2-8). Senior Brooke Graesslin led Parker with 12 points.
Janesville Craig 82,
Beloit Memorial 44
The Cougars (7-6, 4-6 Big Eight) raced to a 24-4 lead and never looked back, overpowering the Purple Knights (1-11, 1-9). Sophomore Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 22 points. Ter’Rayjanay Peppers led Beloit with 13.
Madison La Follette 61,
Madison West 17
Sophomore guard Megan Lowery and freshman Demetria Prewitt each scored 14 points as the visiting Lancers (10-3, 7-6 Big Eight) coasted past the Regents (1-13, 0-10). Mirra Biehert led West with five points.
Lakeside Lutheran 63,
Columbus 40
The host Warriors (8-4, 3-0 Capitol North) beat the Cardinals (2-11, 0-4) as junior Lauren Thiele and senior Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Warriors opened a 32-14 halftime lead. Columbus sophomore Jordan Link scored 11 points.
Lodi 49, Poynette 30
Senior Alana Gilles and sophomore Lauryn Milne each scored 15 points as the Blue Devils (9-4, 3-1 Capitol North) beat the Pumas (7-5, 3-1). Poynette sophomore Megan Reddeman scored 12 points and senior Hanna Walters had 11.
Lake Mills 52,
Watertown Luther Prep 33
Sophomore Taylor Roughen scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the line, as the L-Cats (11-4, 3-1 Capitol North) beat the host Phoenix (5-5, 0-3). Luther Prep got 14 points from freshman Grace Schmidt.
Mineral Point 54, Cuba City 44
Seniors Mara Aschliman and McKenna Reichling scored 13 points each as the Pointers (11-2, 6-1 SWAL) beat the Cubans (9-3, 6-1) to move into a tie for first place. Madeline Busch led Cuba City with 12.
Beloit Turner 48, Edgerton 31
The Trojans (7-6, 5-5 Rock Valley) used a 22-12 second-half run en route to victory over the host Crimson Tide (1-12, 0-10). Olivia Tinder scored 14 points and Jenn Njoo had 12 on four 3-pointers. Edgerton got 17 points from freshman guard Kate Fox-Gunderson.
Wisconsin Dells 71, Wautoma 19
Senior Jamie Pfeifer scored 20 points and Kately Meister scored 18 as the Chiefs (11-1, 4-0 South Central) rolled past the visiting Hornets (0-14, 0-4). Kaylie Roder scored seven points for Wautoma.
Lancaster 50, Dodgeville 41
The Flying Arrows (8-5, 2-3 Southwest Wisconsin) opened an 11-point halftime lead and held on to beat the host Dodgers (5-8, 1-4). Devin Wagner scored 19 points and Lydia Murphy had 13. Dodgeville got 14 points from sophomore guard Jojo Heimerl.
Johnson Creek 54, Madison Country Day 14
The Bluejays (2-10, 2-4 Trailways South) jumped to 20-2 lead at the half and coasted past the visiting Prairie Hawks (0-13, 0-5). Freshmen guard Kaitlyn Kuhl led Johnson Creek with 14 points.
Fall River 43, Pardeeville 33
Senior guard Karlee Van Gysel scored 12 points to lift the fourth-ranked Division 5 Pirates (11-2, 6-1 Trailways West) past the host Bulldogs (6-7, 2-5). Junior Sylar Lynch scored eight points for Pardeeville.