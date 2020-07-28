You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poynette names Tom Mackey as girls basketball coach
0 comments

Poynette names Tom Mackey as girls basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}

Poynette has hired Tom Mackey as its girls basketball coach, Poynette associate principal and athletic director Jessica McCracken confirmed Tuesday.

Mackey has several years of experience coaching varsity girls basketball, most recently at Green Bay West, according to McCracken.

Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall served as Poynette’s co-coaches last season. They were hired last October and replaced Steve Maselter, who coached one season at Poynette.

The Pumas finished 10-15 overall last season, including 2-8 in the Capitol North Conference.

Poynette, as a top seed, defeated eighth-seeded Dodgeland 54-31 and fifth-seeded Horicon 64-46 in WIAA Division 4 postseason action, before dropping a 47-28 decision to second-seeded Cambridge in a sectional semifinal.

Green Bay West was 6-17 overall, including 4-10 in the Bay Conference. Seventh-seeded Menasha defeated 10th-seeded Green Bay West 70-49 in the first round of postseason in Division 2.

No other coaching hires have been made at Poynette, McCracken wrote in an email.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

WIAA will hold fall sports season; delays most starting dates
High School Sports

WIAA will hold fall sports season; delays most starting dates

The door was left open for potential spring options for schools and conferences, such as several schools in the Big Eight, that likely cannot play in the fall. Meanwhile, girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country will begin practices Aug. 17; football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball Sept. 7. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics