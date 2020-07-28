Poynette names Tom Mackey as girls basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Poynette has hired Tom Mackey as its girls basketball coach, Poynette associate principal and athletic director Jessica McCracken confirmed Tuesday.

Mackey has several years of experience coaching varsity girls basketball, most recently at Green Bay West, according to McCracken.

Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall served as Poynette’s co-coaches last season. They were hired last October and replaced Steve Maselter, who coached one season at Poynette.

The Pumas finished 10-15 overall last season, including 2-8 in the Capitol North Conference.

Poynette, as a top seed, defeated eighth-seeded Dodgeland 54-31 and fifth-seeded Horicon 64-46 in WIAA Division 4 postseason action, before dropping a 47-28 decision to second-seeded Cambridge in a sectional semifinal.

Green Bay West was 6-17 overall, including 4-10 in the Bay Conference. Seventh-seeded Menasha defeated 10th-seeded Green Bay West 70-49 in the first round of postseason in Division 2.

No other coaching hires have been made at Poynette, McCracken wrote in an email.

