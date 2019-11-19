Madison Memorial senior guard Leilani Kapinus announced Tuesday in a video on Twitter that she has committed to Penn State University for academics and women’s basketball.
Kapinus signed her National Letter of Intent with Penn State, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz. The early signing period is from Nov. 13-20.
The 5-foot-11 Kapinus had said last week that her five finalists were the University of Minnesota, LSU, Arizona, Penn State and the University of Wisconsin.
Kapinus, one of the top female basketball players in the state and one of the top recruits nationally in the class of 2020, is coming back from knee surgery after injuring her right knee (torn ACL) during the Spartans’ fifth game last season at Madison East.
Kapinus in the video on Twitter thanked her family, friends and teammates for their support during her journey recovering from the injury. She also said she was grateful to the 40 other schools that offered her scholarships prior to announcing she had committed to Penn State.
“Through this journey, I learned that no matter how hard things get the true test is how you choose to respond to the pain you suffer,” Kapinus said in the video. “It is a choice. We are a product of our choices. Are you ready?”
Carolyn Kieger was named Penn State’s women’s basketball coach April 3, 2019, after serving five years as head coach at Marquette, where she had recruited Kapinus. In addition, Myia Johnson, who is in her first year on Penn State’s women’s basketball staff, is a former University of Wisconsin assistant.
“Leilani Kapinus is a top 10 guard in the country,” Kieger said in a separate video about Kapinus’ commitment. “She is one of the most explosive athletes out there. She can score from all three levels and is one of the best defenders I’ve ever seen. I still remember the moment she walked into the gym in eighth grade and I said to myself, `I want to coach her.’
“Not only does she give you everything she has night in and night out, but she makes her teammates better. She is a great young woman on the floor, but an even better one off the court. She is going to be exactly what this culture needs to propel us in the future.”
Kapinus, who said her knee feels strong, and the Spartans began practice last week. Memorial opens its season Saturday night at Sun Prairie.
Kapinus averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks in the five games she played last year.
Memorial advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals last year, losing to eventual state-runner-up Middleton 41-39.
Memorial is expected to be strong again this season, particularly with Kapinus returning and the addition of junior guard Mia Morel, who transferred from Marshall, which won the past two Division 3 state titles.
Kapinus was considered a top-10 recruit nationally (No. 9) in the class of 2020 prior to the injury, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings.
She now is ranked 30th nationally in those rankings, and is the second-highest rated player from Wisconsin in the class of 2020. La Crosse Aquinas senior guard Lexi Donarski is 12th. Donarski orally committed to Iowa State when she was an eighth-grader.
ProspectsNation.com ranks Kapinus as the No. 25 player in the class of 2020.
As a sophomore, Kapinus turned in a strong season. But she tore the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee at the end of basketball season. She did return late in the spring track and field season that school year.