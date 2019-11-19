The Madison Memorial girls basketball team began last season undefeated through its first five games, but lost standout guard Leilani Kapinus in the fifth game with a season-ending knee injury.
The Spartans had to regroup and did, winning a program-record 19 games and reaching the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Middleton 41-39.
Most of the players from that team return, the 5-foot-11 Kapinus is back for her senior season after right knee surgery and the Spartans add 5-7 junior point guard Mia Morel, who transferred to Memorial due to a family move after helping lead Marshall to the past two WIAA Division 3 state championships.
The heavily recruited Kapinus made news Tuesday when she signed a National Letter of Intent for women's basketball, choosing Penn State over the University of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and LSU.
A Big Eight Conference title and the program’s first state berth remain goals this year for the athletic Spartans, who will go nine or 10 deep and play a pressing, free-flowing style.
“I’m excited,” Kapinus said. “This is definitely a statement year for me and the rest of the team. We fell short last year. So, I know we are all hungry for it. We all want it. We all want to get back to where it ended off and then keep going. We don’t want it to end where it did last year. This is a big year for everybody.”
Morel, after celebrating two state titles, would like her new teammates to experience a state trip to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“Since I know how it feels, I just want them to be able to feel it,” said Morel, the Capitol South Conference co-player of the year last season with then-teammate Anna Lutz.
But Spartans coach Marques Flowers said he and his team realize that path won’t be easy, particularly with defending Big Eight champion Middleton again expected to be strong and conference runner-up Sun Prairie retooling with an influx of young talent. Madison Memorial — 19-6 overall last year, including 14-4 and third in the Big Eight — opens Saturday night at Sun Prairie.
Yet, the additions of Kapinus and Morel have pumped up expectations for a team that also includes first-team all-conference choice Emmoni Rankins, third-teamer Maya White Eagle, honorable-mention selection Daiysha Brown and program all-time assists leader Liliana Garcia.
“This group of girls has worked really hard,” Flowers said. “They have some pretty high expectations for themselves. They see themselves doing some big things that haven’t been done here before, and they should. They have earned the right to see themselves that way.
“I’m feeling really good (about the team). We have a really strong group. They have a great chemistry. We have great leaders. We have a lot of talent. This group is meshing together really well.”
Flowers said he has talked to his players about Beaver Dam, which used a deep roster to win the past three WIAA Division 2 state titles, and uses the Golden Beavers as an example to make “sure everyone understands that (individual stat) numbers are not going to be important.”
The Spartans, many of whom have known each other for years, have made Morel feel welcome. Morel, asked to explain her move, said her family was looking for “something new.”
“I had a few options at first,” said Morel, fourth-team AP all-state as a sophomore and third-team AP all-state as a freshman. “I talked to the girls here and coach Flowers and I liked how they made me feel. ... I felt a good connection. That’s what they made me feel right when I came. I thought, `I definitely want to go here.’ And I see big things for this team.”
Building chemistry and communication with her new teammates is Morel’s focus, but she said the team already “feels like a family to me.”
Kapinus, a guard rated No. 30 nationally in the ESPN.com HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2020, said she and Morel have established “an instant connection.”
“We definitely just wanted to make her feel like she was at home,” Kapinus said. “Obviously, coming from far away and leaving her school is a big change. So, we did everything we could. This is a family.”
Flowers is confident Morel will fit in on the floor, too.
“She fits our style perfectly,” Flowers said. “She is a great passer, she shoots the ball well, she attacks the rim well and she likes to get out and run. She has great instincts, she rotates fast and she thinks ahead of the play. It’s been a pretty seamless fit for us.”
Flowers also is excited about the return of Kapinus, an NCAA Division I prospect coming back from her second knee injury.
“She looks the part,” Flowers said. “She looks strong. She looks explosive. She hasn’t lost a step physically. I think for her it’s just integrating into the mental part of it and seeing the game. … There is rust, but she’s going to knock it off really fast. But I would take her rusty over most kids at their peak.”
Kapinus spent significant time working on her 3-point shot while sidelined and working in the weight room strengthening the muscles in her leg.
“I feel great,” she said. “I feel really confident in my knee. I feel better than I did before, actually. … I feel stronger than ever.”
Senior center Reette Thorns returns as an inside presence for Memorial, but senior forward Cynthia Rosales didn’t come out because the UW-Milwaukee track and field commit is concentrating on her shot put and discus skills.
Memorial is using that narrow, season-ending loss to Middleton as motivation.
“That was a real eye-opener for the girls,” Flowers said. “Seeing the success that Middleton had … and to know they were one play away from beating that team really emboldened them through the summer to really work and really put themselves in position to do the things they want to do and achieve those goals.
“They know how good they are and how close they are to being one of the top teams in the state.”