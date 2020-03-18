You are the owner of this article.
Oregon's Liz Uhl leads Badger South all-conference team for girls basketball
Oregon senior guard Liz Uhl was named the player of the year in the Badger South Conference when the girls basketball all-conference team was announced.

Uhl and Watertown junior Teya Maas were unanimous selections on the Badger South first team.

Uhl is an Illinois-Springfield commit.

Oregon won the Badger South and qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Liz Uhl (unanimous), 5-8, sr., Oregon; Teya Maas (unanimous), 6-1, jr., Watertown; Baluck Deang, 6-1, jr., Madison Edgewood; Sarah Lazar, 6-3, jr., Madison Edgewood; Abbie Campion, 5-11, sr., Milton; Peighton Nelson, 5-9, jr., Monona Grove; Megan Benzschawel, 6-0, jr., Monroe; Grace Tostrud, 6-0, sr., Monroe; Kaitlyn Schrimpf, 5-10, sr., Oregon; Ava Loftus, 5-7, so., Stoughton.

Player of the Year: Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon.

HONORABLE MENTION

Fort Atkinson: Tyla Staude, 5-8, so.; Anna Schoenike, 5-11, sr.

Milton, Alex Rodenberg, 5-9, sr.; Abbey Falk, 6-0, sr.

Monona Grove, Seanna Curran, 6-0, sr.; Jenny Gorton, 5-8, sr.

Monroe: Grace Mathiason, 5-11, sr.

Oregon: Izzie Peterson, 5-6, sr.; Megan Bloyer, 5-8, jr.

Stoughton: Delany Seidel, 5-8, sr.; Megan Marggi, 5-4, sr.

Watertown: Avalon Uecke, 6-0, jr.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

