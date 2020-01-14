Oregon-Monona Grove girls basketball game determines Badger Challenge first-place pairing

The Monona Grove-Oregon girls basketball game Tuesday night determined the Badger South Conference’s first-place team for this weekend’s Badger Challenge girls basketball tournament at Beaver Dam.

Host Oregon claimed a 67-63 victory over Monona Grove.

Beaver Dam, top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll and the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion, has locked up the top spot from the Badger North.

The Badger Challenge pits teams from the Badger North and South, based on the standings at the halfway point of league play.

The first-place game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam.

Monona Grove, tied for eighth in Division 2 in the AP poll, and Oregon played at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Oregon in a rescheduled game, postponed from Friday following last week’s snow and freezing rain storm. Monona Grove and Oregon were tied for first in the Badger South, meaning the winner took over sole possession of the league lead.

The game also was Cancer Awareness Night at Oregon and a former coach, the late Les Luehring, will be honored.

The Badger Challenge begins Friday and continues Saturday at Beaver Dam High School.