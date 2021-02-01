Notes: Former Madison Memorial standout Leilani Kapinus redshirting at Penn State; area athletes make college decisions

In November of 2019, Madison Memorial basketball standout Leilani Kapinus had her final list of college choices for women's basketball narrowed to Penn State, the University of Wisconsin, Minnesota, LSU and Arizona.
The heavily recruited Kapinus chose Penn State and then turned in a strong senior season for Madison Memorial.
She finished as the Big Eight Conference girls basketball player of the year and the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area player of the year as the Spartans shared the league crown with Middleton.
The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team plays Sunday at Penn State, but Kapinus hasn’t played this season as a freshman for Penn State.
Kapinus, a 5-foot-10 guard, is redshirting this season due to an ACL injury she sustained in April, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email after conferring with Spartans girls basketball coach Marques Flowers.
Kapinus missed most of her junior season after suffering an ACL injury in that season’s fifth game.
College commitments from area athletes
Stoughton senior Henry Mehring has committed to Edgewood College and plans to compete in men’s soccer, according to congratulatory announcements on Twitter by the Stoughton AD and Stoughton Sports Boosters.
Stoughton AD tweeted: “Congratulations to Henry Mehring on his commitment to Edgewood College soccer. Another Viking about to soar!”
Stoughton Sports Boosters tweeted: “Congratulations to Henry Mehring who has committed to play soccer for Edgewood College next year! We're so excited for you to take the pitch as an Eagle! Way to go Henry!”
Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt committed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan and plans to compete in men’s golf and Madison Memorial senior Bridget McCarthy committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and plans to compete in women’s golf, according to stories by Wisconsin.Golf.
State caddies earn scholarships
Twenty-one students from Wisconsin – including Madison resident Abigail Gibson -- have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, which is a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, according to an Evans Scholarship release.
The students were selected after an online selection interview Dec. 15.
The selection criteria included a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character.
Gibson is a home-school student and a Nakoma Golf Club caddie.
It is the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program and the students will begin college in the fall of 2021 as Evans Scholars, most attending the University of Wisconsin, according to the release.
For the first time, WGA directors, Evans Scholars alumni and other program supporters interviewed each of the nominees during virtual selection meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin selection meeting was the sixth of more than 20 meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will conduct through the spring. About 300 caddies are expected to receive the Evans Scholarship.
A total of 1,045 caddies are enrolled at 19 universities. More than 11,320 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars. The program was founded by Chicago golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.