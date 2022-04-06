New Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach makes move within Big Eight Conference

Ronda McLin has been named the Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach, according to Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee.

McLin was the Madison East girls basketball coach the past three years.

“She comes to us with a great deal of experience at a variety of levels,” Nee said in a release Wednesday. “Ronda has a clear vision and mission for our Sun Prairie West girls basketball program. Along with her clear vision and mission, she brings a vast amount of knowledge and skills to the table to not only lead these young females on the court, but off the court as well.

“It was very evident during the interview process how student-centered she was and how important making connections with her student-athletes is to prepare them for life after high school. Coach McLin is extremely excited to get to work and not only build the girls basketball program at Sun Prairie West but our youth girls basketball in the community.”

Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie then will have two high schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.

The Sun Prairie girls basketball team, in its final season as one program, was Big Eight Conference co-champion with Verona this past season. Sun Prairie, coached by John Olson, finished 22-5 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals. Madison East was 9-13 overall and finished seventh in the Big Eight this past season.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to become the first head girls basketball coach at Sun Prairie West High School,” McLin said in the release. “I look forward to working in the Sun Prairie Area School District as I work to help student-athletes become the best version of themselves on and off of the court. I cannot wait to get started.”

McLin was hired as Madison East’s interim girls basketball coach in 2019, replacing James Adams. She was a standout player at East, graduating in 2004, and played at Carthage College, before completing her education at Madison Area Technical College, according to information from Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness when she was hired at East in 2019.

McLin was East’s JV coach from 2015-18 and spent a year as a varsity assistant at Madison West in 2018-19. She also coached with Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018). She was founder of HoopinBeauty Training Development (a basketball skill training and development company, according to the information from East.

After the 2019-20 season in an interim role, she was promoted to the position on a permanent basis in 2020.

East was 8-14 overall in 2019-20. The Purgolders didn’t play in 2020-21 due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. East was 9-13 overall (7-11 Big Eight) this past season.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.