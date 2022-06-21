New girls basketball, volleyball coaches take over at Monona Grove

Monona Grove named Brianna Murphy as its girls basketball coach and Amy Hillery as girls volleyball coach.

Murphy was a coach in the McFarland program the past three years and with the Let it Rain girls basketball club program for the past two years, according to a release Tuesday from Monona Grove.

“Coach Murphy's energy and passion for student success stands out,” Monona Grove activities director Joe Schneider said in the release.

Murphy, who’s from Schaumburg, Illinois, played basketball and soccer in high school and played club basketball at the University of Wisconsin, where she was selected as female athlete of the year in club sports in 2019. She later coached the club team at UW for a year.

“We’re excited for the future of the program with coach Murphy at the helm,” Schneider said. “Seeing the initial steps of the program take shape this summer will be exciting.”

Said Murphy: “I am most excited to continue building off a great program and get to know and build relationships with all of the players to create a strong team culture.”

Hillery was named head coach for the Silver Eagles’ volleyball program after coaching at Monona Grove for the past three years, one at the JV2 level and two as the JV coach.

Hillery has more than a decade of coaching experience, coaching high school and club teams of multiple age groups, according to a separate release from Monona Grove.

Hillery, a Stoughton native, also lived in Green Bay, where she attended school and coached, prior to returning to Stoughton.

“Coach Hillery has a history of making connections with all of her players,” Schneider said. “Coach Hillery is also thought of very highly by many people. She brings a variety of experience to MG.”

Schneider said Hillery’s volleyball knowledge stood out during the interview process.

“I am most excited about working with the athletes,” Hillery said in the release. “Already being a part of the program, I know it’s a great group that likes to work hard and have fun, and we hope to continue that.”

Said Schneider: “We’re excited for the direction and approach of coach Hillery. Having someone who has been in our program and has the qualifications to take over is a huge benefit. Coach Hillery is passionate about volleyball and student-athletes. We’re excited to see that passion at the head of our program.”

Tyler Kuehl was the girls basketball coach (since 2016) and Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy was the girls volleyball coach at Monona Grove.

Portage adds coaches

Dan Rolling was recently hired as the boys soccer coach for the Portage-Poynette United program, Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said.

Rolling replaces Cody Mayne, who resigned this spring.

“We are excited to have Dan as the new leader of Portage High School United boys soccer,” Carlson wrote in an email. “Coach Rolling brings with him a great deal of experience in the sport of soccer, including several years working with both the boys' and girls' programs as an assistant coach. Dan is a positive leader who will work to bring out the best in our players on and off the field."

Carlson also said that Dyke Justin was hired as girls swimming coach for Portage.

Justin replaces co-coaches Christine Leising and Catherine Livingston, who resigned last fall.

"Dyke brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the sport of swimming to our team,” Carlson wrote. “He is a great motivator, and he has high expectations and standards for our student-athletes. We are excited to have him leading us, and we know he will work hard to grow our swim program."

