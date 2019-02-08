Madison East junior forward Nevaehia Boston thought she had won Friday night’s game against fifth-ranked Sun Prairie with a power move along the baseline in the final seconds of the second half.
But the 5-foot-10 Boston was called for an offensive foul with 2.2 seconds remaining in regulation, wiping out the basket and sending the Big Eight Conference girls basketball game to overtime.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my God, we’ve got it, we did it, the game is over,’” Boston said. “Then I saw it was a charge. All my emotions were running through me. I was angry. But my teammates were telling me that I had to push through in overtime.”
In the extra session, Boston received another game-winning opportunity.
She grabbed the rebound of her own missed shot and scored on a point-blank putback with 6 seconds left in overtime, giving host Madison East a 62-61 victory over Sun Prairie, which entered the game as the conference leader.
Boston said she was still too angry from the call at the end of the second half to celebrate fully at the end of overtime. But after spending time in the locker room after the game, she said, “I’m happy. It feels good.”
“She’s going to be a big star in this league. … It’s good to see her have that kind of success,” Madison East coach James Adams said of Boston. “It’s a big win for our team going into the seeding meeting (Saturday).”
The Purgolders (12-7, 8-7 Big Eight) made 10 3-pointers in snapping Sun Prairie’s nine-game winning streak, which began with a win over Madison East on Jan. 3. Junior guard Alonna Harvey-Williams and senior wing Ashala Moseberry each connected on three 3-pointers and led Madison East with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Boston had 12 points.
Senior guard Alexis Baker, who recently returned from an ankle injury, had a game-high 23 points for Sun Prairie (15-4, 13-2), including 13 in the first half when the Cardinals took a 31-24 halftime lead. Sophomore center Jazzanay Seymore scored 15 points and senior guard Grace Hilber made three 3-pointers among her 11 points.
“Give them credit,” Sun Prairie coach John Olson said. “They shot well. And we did not shoot well. It was a battle. Both teams played good defense.”
Defending conference champion Sun Prairie now is tied for first place with Middleton, which rallied to edge Janesville Craig on Friday. Sun Prairie and Middleton are scheduled to play Thursday.
Entering Saturday’s coaches’ seeding meeting for the postseason, the Purgolders’ record now reflects a forfeit loss to Madison West for using an ineligible player during East’s 63-19 victory on Jan. 17. Madison East’s appeal, which was supported by Madison West because the player (who played four halves in a night) didn’t affect the outcome of the game, was denied by the WIAA.
Sun Prairie, which scored the game’s first eight points, used a 9-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 31-24 lead into halftime.
“I told them at halftime to still believe and ‘don’t think you are out of this thing and play your hearts out,’” Adams said. “And that’s what they did. I told them, ‘Don’t get down on yourselves. Play with fire.’ I told my bench to keep the energy up.’’
The Cardinals had a 56-51 lead after Seymore made two free throws with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the second half. Purgolders junior wing Natalia Hilliard made a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:53 remaining, bringing Madison East within 56-54.
After a Sun Prairie turnover, Hilliard then hit a hook shot in the lane — tying the game at 56 with 38.7 seconds left.
In overtime, Harvey-Williams’s basket underneath at 3:16 was answered by Hilber, who made a 3-pointer with 2:48 left. Moseberry, off an assist from Boston, scored inside and gave the Purgolders a 60-59 lead with 2:25 to play.
Seymore responded with a bucket from underneath, off a feed from Hilber, and Sun Prairie led 61-60 with 1:06 left.
Sun Prairie 31 25 5 — 61
Madison East 24 32 6 — 62
SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 3 2-3 11, Lutes 2 4-4 8, Radlund 0 0-0 0, Rae 2 0-2 4, Baker 9 4-5 23, Strey 0 0-0 0, Seymore 5 5-6 15. Totals 21 15-20 61.
MADISON EAST — Bentley 2 3-4 9, Meyer 0 0-0 0, Hilliard 4 0-0 10, Gottschalk 1 0-0 2, Moseberry 4 2-4 13, Boston 5 2-2 12, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Harvey-Williams 5 3-3 16. Totals 21 10-13 62.
3-point goals — SP 4 (Hilber 3, Baker 1); ME 10 (Moseberry 3, Harvey-Williams 3, Bentley 2, Hilliard 2). Total fouls — SP 10; ME 16.