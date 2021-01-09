Natalie Jens' big second half helps Beaver Dam girls basketball team edge Reedsburg

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam senior guard Natalie Jens understood that composure would be crucial Friday night.
Entangled in a tight game that wasn’t decided until the final shot, Beaver Dam held off Reedsburg 63-60 in a non-conference girls basketball game between state-ranked teams.
Jens, often attacking the basket on drives, scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. That included the final seven for the Golden Beavers (13-1) — No. 1 in Division 2 in The Associated Press state rankings.
“I think that’s one thing I’ve always done the best is just attacking the basket,” said Jens, a Minnesota State-Moorhead commit. “Just watching the game, learning from it, seeing those open lanes and then taking it. … Definitely, composure was a big factor in our win tonight. It was really cool for our younger kids to get out there and handle the ball.”
After Jens made one of two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to give Beaver Dam a three-point advantage, Reedsburg junior Trenna Cherney’s 3-point shot was partially blocked and came up just short right before the final buzzer.
“(Beaver Dam) is a program everyone is chasing,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “We really made a lot of plays tonight. I’m really proud of our players for the amount of plays they made. It was back and forth and we were right there in the end. So, we will be a better team because of tonight. To be right there in Beaver Dam is a good place to be.”
Beaver Dam was without the Wilke sisters. University of Wisconsin commit Maty Wilke was lost to a season-ending knee injury in a Dec. 14 victory over Madison Edgewood. Her younger sister, freshman Gabby Wilke, is sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury, said Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase, although he hopes she will return this season.
“These type games are really good for us to learn from — the intensity, under pressure, just being smart with the ball,” said Jens, who entered averaging 17.8 points per game. “It’s really nice to see on film. You can learn a lot from that. And these are fun games.”
Chase added: “Until you are put in these situations, you never know. … You practice them. We’ve haven’t had a lot of these type of games. We haven’t had these kind of games where you have to take care of the ball, make your free throws and get stops.”
Beaver Dam senior Paige Hodgson, a 6-foot-3 senior who’s a Northern Kentucky commit, added 13 points in a game where the biggest lead never extended beyond five points. Paige Yagodinski made three 3-pointers and added 11 points for Beaver Dam.
The 5-10 Cherney had 17 points, including 12 in the first half, for Reedsburg (6-1), ranked fifth in Division 2. Junior Melissa Dietz made four 3-pointers and also scored 17 points, 13 coming in the first half. Dietz’s 3-pointer as the first half ended gave Reedsburg a 33-31 halftime lead.
Mahra Wieman, a 5-10 junior who entered the game as Reedsburg’s top scorer at 21 points per game, added 13 points.
Hodgson came up big defensively in crunch time.
“She had three key blocks,” Simon said. “We had opportunities.”
Hodgson blocked two shots with Beaver Dam holding onto a 62-60 lead. Jens then made two foul shots, giving Beaver Dam a 64-60 lead with 14.3 seconds remaining.
Freshman Sydney Cherney, Trenna Cherney’s sister, made two free throws and rallied Reedsburg within 62-60 with 6.7 seconds remaining.
After Jens’ increased Beaver Dam’s lead to three, Simon said Hodgson got a piece of Trenna Cherney’s final shot.
“We are still trying to figure things out in a lot of ways,” Chase said. “The effort has been outstanding from our kids this year. I can’t say enough about their work ethic coming in from Day One this year. Everybody is making this team better. … We knew Reedsburg was going to be an extremely tough team tonight, and they were. They are really, really good.”
Beaver Dam bounced back after losing its first game of the season last Saturday, dropping a 72-68 overtime decision to New Berlin Eisenhower.
The Golden Beavers are 5-1 since Maty Wilke’s injury.
The game featured two of the top teams in the Badger North Conference. But the Badger Conference isn’t holding league competitions or crowning conference champions during the winter sports season because all of its schools aren’t able to play full conference seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BEAVER DAM 63, REEDSBURG 60
Reedsburg;33;27;—;60
Beaver Dam;31;32;—;63
REEDSBURG (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Trenna Cherney 4 8-9 17, Sydney Cherney 1 7-9 9, Macie Wieman 0 0-1 0, Dietz 6 1-4 17, Mahra Wieman 4 4-4 13, Benish 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 20-27 60.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 7 10-14 24, Salettel 1 0-0 3, Wittnebel 2 1-1 5, Hodgson 5 1-1 13, Kuenzi 1 0-0 3, Yagodinski 4 0-0 11, Stonewall 1 0-0 2, Czarnecki 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 11-16 63.
3-point goals: Reedsburg 6 (T. Cherney 1, Dietz 4, Mahra Wieman 1), BD 6 (Salettel 1, Hodgson 1, Kuenzi 1, Yagodinski 3). Total fouls: Reedsburg 16, BD 19. Fouled out: None.