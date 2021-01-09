Natalie Jens' big second half helps Beaver Dam girls basketball team edge Reedsburg

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam senior guard Natalie Jens understood that composure would be crucial Friday night.

Entangled in a tight game that wasn’t decided until the final shot, Beaver Dam held off Reedsburg 63-60 in a non-conference girls basketball game between state-ranked teams.

Jens, often attacking the basket on drives, scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. That included the final seven for the Golden Beavers (13-1) — No. 1 in Division 2 in The Associated Press state rankings.

“I think that’s one thing I’ve always done the best is just attacking the basket,” said Jens, a Minnesota State-Moorhead commit. “Just watching the game, learning from it, seeing those open lanes and then taking it. … Definitely, composure was a big factor in our win tonight. It was really cool for our younger kids to get out there and handle the ball.”

After Jens made one of two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to give Beaver Dam a three-point advantage, Reedsburg junior Trenna Cherney’s 3-point shot was partially blocked and came up just short right before the final buzzer.