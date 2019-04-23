Mount Horeb plans to name Tom Lesar as girls basketball coach, pending approval of its school board, according to an announcement from Mount Horeb activities director and associate principal Kolleen Nesheim on Tuesday.
Lesar teaches at Mount Horeb.
Lesar most recently has been the girls basketball coach at Waunakee.
Nesheim tweeted: “Pending board of approval at their next meeting, Coach Tom Lesar will take over duties as the varsity girls' basketball coach in Mt. Horeb. We are so excited to see Coach Lesar not only in the hallways and classrooms of MHHS but on the sidelines as well.”
Waunakee finished 14-10 this season, including 9-5 in the Badger North Conference. Waunakee defeated Verona 66-51 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal and lost to eventual state runner-up Middleton 60-38 in a regional final.
Lesar was hired as Waunakee coach in July, 2015.
Prior to that, Lesar was a varsity assistant at Middleton, where he also served a year as a varsity boys assistant. And he served two stints as the girls coach at Mount Horeb and also was the boys coach at Belleville and Barneveld.
Bill Freidig resigned as Mount Horeb girls basketball coach in March. Nesheim said at the time she expected to make a hire by mid-April.
Mount Horeb was 6-17 this season, 3-11 in the Badger North Conference. Mount Horeb, the 10th seed, lost to seventh-seeded McFarland 47-35 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Freidig was named girls basketball coach at Mount Horeb in October, 2016.