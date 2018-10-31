Monroe senior Emily Benzschawel announced via Twitter that she has orally committed to Lindenwood University for women’s basketball.
The 5-foot-8 Benzschawel was a first-team all-conference selection for girls basketball in the Badger South Conference in 2017-18. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area team.
She has helped lead Monroe to the WIAA Division 2 state girls basketball tournament the past two years.
Her teammate, Sydney Hilliard, has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for women’s basketball.
Lindenwood is an NCAA Division II program in Saint Charles, Missouri.
Benzshawel tweeted: “Happy to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Lindenwood University.”
Oregon’s Ellen McCorkle is a freshman on Lindenwood’s team this season.