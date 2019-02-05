Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A COMBINATION OF SLEET, SNOW, AND FREEZING RAIN CONTINUES ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA. PRECIPITATION WILL GRADUALLY TRANSITION TO LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE LATER TONIGHT INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN A TENTH AND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. SOME AREAS NEAR KENOSHA MAY APPROACH A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 20S TONIGHT OVER MOST OF THE AREA, BUT NEAR FREEZING IN THE FAR SOUTHEAST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. SLEET, SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN WILL TRANSITION TO FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&