MONONA — Delaney Bracken and Taylor Moreau have been teammates since they were 8 years old, playing AAU basketball for Moreau's father.
Yet their favorite moment together came Saturday, when the Monona Grove girls basketball team (21-4) won a WIAA Division 2 regional final on a game-winner from Aubrey Smith.
Smith made a putback layup at the buzzer, delivering a 46-45 victory over DeForest. The Silver Eagles lost to DeForest in their previous two regional final appearances.
Monona Grove last made sectionals during the 2014-15 season.
"I jumped very high into Taylor's arms at the end of the game because it's just never happened since we've been here and hasn't happened for many years," Bracken said.
Coming into the year there weren't high expectations for the Silver Eagles, who lost seven seniors from last year's team and named Brie Murphy as their new coach.
The two seniors were thrusted into leadership roles and have their own preferences. Moreau is the team's vocal leader, while teammates come to Bracken for a laugh or support outside of basketball.
The Monona Grove girls basketball team hoists the trophy after winning a WIAA regional final over DeForest 46-45.
CONTRIBUTED
Murphy relied on her seniors, particularly in the beginning of the year to instill her new philosophy.
The goal was to turn Monona Grove into a team that constantly pushes the pace, plays great defense and is the most intense team on the court.
"They were a great team last year, so people thought it was going to be rebuild year now that all these seniors are gone,but they had such talent behind those seniors which really helped me," Murphy said. "They bought in to what we were doing right away, didn't have any fear, knew their capabilities and went out there trying to prove it every night."
Having played under former coach Tyler Kuehl for the past three seasons, including a 14-10 campaign last year, Murphy's impact is most evident to Moreau and Bracken.
Bracken appreciates having a woman as her coach as she said "(Murphy) gets along with all of us very well and sees our perspective in things which is nice to have."
What Moreau enjoys most about Murphy is her passion on the sidelines during games.
"She's very intense, everyone sees that from the stands, but it gives us a little bit of fire and extra momentum when we need it, so we really enjoy having her here," Moreau said.
Without having a player average double digits, Monona Grove won 20 or more games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Bracken said not having one dominant scorer makes them harder to defend and is the reason teams elect to play zone defense against them.
The Silver Eagles' team mentality is best shown through a player's willingness to excel in a defined role.
Moreau is the team's best shooter, leading them with 44 3-pointers and 235 total points. Murphy said Abbey Inda is the team's "unsung hero" as she leads them in both assists and rebounds per game. Inda also guards the opposing team's best player every night and averages two steals per game.
"With our team its really unique because anyone can have a 20-point game, it can be me one game and someone else the next game," Moreau said. "I just know how well our team chemistry works together and that other people are able to step up if you're having an off-game."
The Monona Grove girls basketball team poses with the trophy after winning a WIAA regional final against DeForest.
BRIE MURPHY
Top-seeded Monona Grove hosts No. 2 McFarland, where Murphy was an assistant coach for three years before leading the Silver Eagles, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
McFarland and
Division I recruit Teagan Mallegni won 63-61 in a prior matchup on Dec. 3, 2022.
"They beat us by two early on in the season. We made some mistakes at the end of the game that cost us," Murphy said. "I think we've learned from that, I think we've grown a lot, so it'll be interesting to see how Thursday plays out."
Monona Grove would play the winner of No. 1 Union Grove or No. 2 Waukesha West in Saturday's 1 p.m. sectional final in Deforest.
The Silver Eagles are seeking the school's first state title in girls basketball. Their previous state title game appearance was in 1994, when they finished as runner-ups.
"As good as we think we are that's how successful we will be," Moreau said. "I hope everyone comes in with an attitude that we can make it to state regardless of what all the news articles say and using that chip on our shoulder to give us momentum."
