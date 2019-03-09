ASHWAUBENON -- Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock received another state honor on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association named Warnock as the state’s “Miss Basketball,” presenting the 6-foot-2 guard/forward with the award as the top girls basketball player during Saturday’s state tournament at the Resch Center.
Warnock was honored at halftime of the Division 3 title game between Marshall and Laconia.
“It was, obviously, a complete surprise to me,” Warnock said after receiving the honor. “They kept it pretty secretive. But it is such an honor, especially to be with such an amazing class, a great group of girls. I am extremely honored and thankful.”
Though Monona Grove wasn’t projected as the conference favorite before the season, University of Iowa commit Warnock led the Silver Eagles (20-3) to the Badger South Conference championship and a top seed in postseason. Monona Grove advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional final round, falling to DeForest. Monona Grove was ranked as high as second in Division 2 this season.
Warnock averaged 29.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.
“I think it was amazing,” Warnock said of the Silver Eagles’ season. “Honestly, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to as a team, but we did amazing. I’m so proud of the team and how we did this year and how much we overcame. We were definitely expected to do worse this year. We just came out and played every game like it was our last.”
Warnock said she never could have imagined basketball taking her where it has.
“It is an amazing, amazing sport,” she said. “You get to meet so many different people. You get to travel to so many different places.”
Monona Grove girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl also attended Saturday's ceremony.
On Friday, Warnock was named the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for Wisconsin for the 2018-19 season, the Gatorade Company announced Friday.
"I think she is totally deserving," Kuehl said after Warnock received the Gatorade honor. "This class of senior players in the state is incredible. There are so many great players around the state, but I believe McKenna is deserving for what she has accomplished against great competition. To lift our team to the record we had and an outright conference championship was an impressive feat. I’m very proud of her and feel lucky to have been able to coach a once in a generation talent."
“McKenna Warnock is just an all-around excellent player,” said DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said in the Gatorade release. “It’s very hard to match up with her athleticism. She’s physical, she can rebound and she has unlimited range as a shooter.”