Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock is one of five female basketball players from Wisconsin listed as a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games.
Players from Wisconsin are Warnock, Kimberly’s Shea Dechant, Shawano’s Tori DePerry, Milwaukee King’s Sydnee Roby and Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Shemera Williams.
Warnock has signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Iowa. Roby has signed with the University of Miami (Florida), Williams with Marquette and DePerry with Saginaw Valley State.
McDonald’s unveiled its list of more than 800 male and female high school basketball players from across the nation who were nominated for the chance to play in the 42nd annual McDonald’s All-American Games, according to a release.
The list of seniors will be used by a selection committee to select 24 boys and 24 girls to play in the annual event.
The games will be March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the fourth time Atlanta has played host to the event.
This year, players from 46 states and the District of Columbia were nominated by their high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee.
High School players from Texas had the most nominations with 82, followed by California (64), Florida (50) and Maryland (46). Wisconsin had five girls players, but no boys players were listed from the state on the release.
The final rosters will be announced Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. Central time on ESPN’s The Jump and at 5 p.m. Central on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
The 18th annual girls basketball game will be at 4 p.m. Central March 27 on ESPN2.
The 42nd annual boys basketball game follows at 6 p.m. Central March 27 on ESPN2.