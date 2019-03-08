Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock was named the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for Wisconsin for the 2018-19 season, the Gatorade Company announced Friday.
Warnock is the first Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for the state for Monona Grove.
This is the 34th year that the Gatorade Company has honored the nation’s best high school athletes, according to a release from the company.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Warnock, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward, led the Silver Eagles (20-3) to the Badger South Conference championship and to the WIAA Division 2 regional final round, falling to DeForest.
Warnock averaged 29.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. A three-time first team All-Badger South selection, she also is a two-time first team all-state honoree.
Warnock, a devoted member of her church youth group, has volunteered locally on behalf of a homeless shelter and youth sports camps, according to the release.
“McKenna Warnock is just an all-around excellent player,” said DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said in the release. “It’s very hard to match up with her athleticism. She’s physical, she can rebound and she has unlimited range as a shooter.”
Warnock has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
She has signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Iowa.
Warnock joins an alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Maya Moore (2005-06, Collins Hill High School, Georgia), Rashanda McCants (2004-05, Asheville High School, North Carolina), Candace Parker (2001-02, 2002-03 & 2003-04, Naperville Central High School, Illinois), Diana Taurasi (1998-99 & 1999-00, Don Antonio Lugo High School, California), Shyra Ely (1999-00, Ben Davis High School, Indiana), Katie Smith (1991-92, Logan High School, Ohio) and Lisa Leslie (1988-89, Morningside High School, California).
The Gatorade player of the year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.
From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
Warnock joins Gatorade Wisconsin girls basketball players of the year Sydnee Roby (2017-18, Rufus King High School), Estella Moschkau (2016-17, Madison Edgewood High School), Hannah Whitish (2015-16, Barneveld High School), and Arike Ogunbowale (2014-15 & 2013-14, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School) as athletes who have recently won the basketball award.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Warnock also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She also is eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.