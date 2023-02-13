The Big Eight-leading Middleton Cardinals (18-1, 15-1) travel for their second matchup of the season with Sun Prairie West (11-5, 10-5).

In the first game on Jan. 12, Middleton won, 70-64, behind a team-high 25 points from Gavyn Hurley.

Middleton is coming off a 69-63 win over Beloit Memorial. It was a bounce back game for the Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season by three to La Follette the game prior.

In its inaugural season Sun Prairie West sits fourth in the competitive Big Eight conference. The Wolves have won five of their last six games.