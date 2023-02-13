The WIAA high school girls postseason is set to begin with regional action on Feb. 21. The brackets were released Sunday during the bracket release show on WIAA.TV and amended on Monday.
The computerized seeds are formed with a mathematical formula that saw just one area team earn a top seed, Monona Grove in Division 2.
The Silver Eagles (19-3), who play fellow top-seed Beaver Dam in Thursday night’s Badger East Conference title game, will face either No. 9 Milton or No. 8 Mount Horeb (6-15) in the regional semifinals.
In the same half of the bracket, McFarland received the No. 2 seed. The Spartans (20-2) will host a regional semifinal against either No. 7 Stoughton (9-14) or No. 10 Monroe. Meanwhile, No. 5 Sauk Prairie (15-7) traveling to No. 4 DeForest (16-7) for a regional semifinal.
The Norskies topped the Silver Eagles to advance to last season’s sectional semifinals, while the Spartans fell in the regional final to eventual state qualifier Reedsburg. The Beavers received the No. 3 seed and could face McFarland for a second straight regional championship.
Verona earned the area’s top seed in Division 1 as the Wildcats (19-2), ranked fifth in last week’s Associated Press poll, drew a No. 3 seed. The Big Eight Conference champions will host No. 14 Madison Memorial (7-15) in a regional semifinal.
Right behind the Wildcats are No. 4 Sun Prairie West and No. 5 Oregon. The Wolves (17-4), who received votes in last week’s AP poll, will welcome No. 13 Sun Prairie East (8-13) in a crosstown rivalry regional semifinal.
Meanwhile, the Panthers (15-7) will host No. 12 Brookfield Central. Waunakee, Madison La Follette and Middleton will also play host to regional semifinals.
The No. 6 Warriors (13-10) will entertain No. 11 Madison East (8-13), while 10th-seeded Oconomowoc will travel to the No. 7 Lancers (12-8) and the Big Eight’s leading scorer Alayna West, who is averaging 29.1 points per game.
Eighth-seeded Middleton (13-9) will host No. 9 Sussex Hamilton.
Madison West (1-19) received the No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Arts in a regional quarterfinal for the right to play second-seeded Arrowhead. Brookfield East, which qualified for state last season, received the top seed and rounds out one of the state’s most difficult sectionals with three teams ranked in the AP top-10, as well as the Wolves.
Verona is looking for its second state appearance in three seasons, while Sun Prairie West is eyeing a first state trip in its debut season.
After initially being left out of the brackets, Madison Edgewood received a No. 6 seed in its Division 3 sectional. The Crusaders (13-10) will host No. 11 Lodi (6-17) in a regional quarterfinal with the winner travelling to No. 3 Platteville.
Edgewood, which has two wins and seven losses to teams currently ranked in The Associated Press poll, reached the Division 3 sectional finals last year, falling to eventual state champion Waupun.
In Division 5, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose will play a home playoff game for the first time in 15 years when the No. 8 seed Crusaders (10-9) welcome No. 9 Pecatonica in a regional quarterfinal. The winner will meet either No. 1 Albany or No. 16 Madison Country Day.
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
