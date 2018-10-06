Monona Grove basketball standout McKenna Warnock’s announcement revealing her college plans is expected Sunday.
Warnock, a 6-foot-1 senior and nationally-ranked player, said Saturday she made official visits to Stanford, Arizona, Marquette and Iowa and that those four universities and the University of Wisconsin make up the final five teams on her list.
Warnock said she has decided, but Warnock didn’t want to say which school she selected until she notifies the schools on Sunday. She said she then plans to make her announcement later Sunday.
“I loved all the schools,” said Warnock, offered scholarships at all five.
Warnock competed as an outside hitter in volleyball for Monona Grove on Saturday at the Badger South Conference meet at Stoughton High School and, as part of the Silver Eagles’ homecoming court, had homecoming activities Saturday night.
Warnock, a guard/forward, averaged 28.5 points and 12.9 rebounds last season for the Monona Grove girls basketball team. She ranked fourth in the state in scoring and seventh in rebounding.
She was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com Large Schools all-area team. She was a second-team Associated Press all-state choice, first team in Division 2 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association team and first team on the Badger South all-conference team.
She also averaged 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.5 blocked shots per game. She became the Silver Eagles’ all-time leading scorer (for boys and girls) and the girls program’s all-time leading rebounder last season.
Warnock plans to study bio-medical sciences, hoping eventually to enter the medical profession. She said academics and the team having a family atmosphere were important factors in her decision.
ESPN had Warnock ranked 86th overall nationally in the class of 2019 and 16th at the wing position.
Former Madison Edgewood standout Estella Moschkau is in her second year at Stanford.