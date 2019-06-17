WIAA DIV 4 Girls Basketball

Mineral Point's Sydney Staver lifts up and hugs Clara Chamber after defeating Kenosha St. Joseph's 68-52 in the Division 4 finals of the WIAA girls' state basketball championships Saturday, March 12, 2016 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mineral Point has an opening for a girls basketball coach after Matt Austin resigned, Mineral Point school district communications director Joelle Doye announced via Twitter on Monday.

Austin, who resigned after one season, has been named the new principal at Mineral Point beginning July 1, Doye said.

Candidates for girls basketball coach are asked to apply to Mineral Point athletic director Vickie Dahl (vickie.dahl@mp.k12.wi.us) by July 5, Doye said.

Mineral Point (21-4) was the SWAL champion and advanced to a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal, falling to La Crosse Aquinas 62-56. Aquinas went on to win the Division 4 state title.

Austin took over in 2018 for Mitch Wainwright, who coached the girls basketball team since 2010.

In addition to Mineral Point, other area schools with girls basketball openings include Poynette, Belleville, Fort Atkinson and Evansville. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

