Mineral Point freshman Mallory Lindsey is scheduled to compete in the 3-Point Challenge prior to Saturday’s championship games at the WIAA state girls basketball tournament.
The 3-Point Challenge event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
A ticket for the Division 3, 4 and 5 championship games session is required to attend the 3-Point Challenge, according to a WIAA release.
The top two players per division were selected for the contest, based on best 3-point field goal percentage with a minimum of 75 regular-season attempts.
Contestants representing Division 1 are junior Aaliyah McMillan of Chippewa Falls and senior Natalie Cerrato of De Pere.
Representing Division 2 are freshman Sarah Newcomer of Pewaukee and junior Maxine Paulowske of Kewaskum.
Division 3 participants are freshman Abbie Aalsma of Waupun and junior Sophie Cedarblade of Elk Mound.
Division 4 will be represented by Lindsey and senior Devin Wagner of Lancaster.
Division 5 contestants are sophomore Mattie Craker of Chippewa Falls McDonell and junior Remi Geiger of Loyal.