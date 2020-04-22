You are the owner of this article.
Milton's Abbie Campion makes college decision for women's basketball
Milton's Abbie Campion makes college decision for women's basketball

Milton senior Abbie Campion announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and plans to play women’s basketball.

Campion, a 5-foot-11 guard, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Badger South Conference.

She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.

She averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.8 assists for Milton this past season.

She tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce my commitment to further my education & athletic career at the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point. Thank you to everyone who had supported me & my community for the last four years at Milton.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

