Milton's Abbie Campion makes college decision for women's basketball

Milton senior Abbie Campion announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and plans to play women’s basketball.
Campion, a 5-foot-11 guard, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Badger South Conference.
She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.
She averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.8 assists for Milton this past season.
She tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce my commitment to further my education & athletic career at the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point. Thank you to everyone who had supported me & my community for the last four years at Milton.”
