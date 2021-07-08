Mike Flanagan steps down as Black Hawk girls basketball coach

Mike Flanagan has decided to step down as Black Hawk girls basketball coach.

Flanagan directed a highly successful program, compiling a 309-71 record over the 15 seasons he coached at Black Hawk, including winning the WIAA Division 5 state title in 2019.

“I am stepping away in order to have some time with family, to devote myself fully to my teaching position, and to re-energize and reflect,” Flanagan wrote in an email Thursday. “I do not know what my future holds in terms of basketball; I could see returning to the sideline if the ideal situation were to materialize, but that is not my intention presently.”

Under his direction, Black Hawk won nine conference championships, 10 regional championships and qualified for the WIAA state tournament seven times.

Black Hawk was the WIAA Division 5 state champion in 2019 and was runner-up in 2010 and 2018.

Black Hawk, located in South Wayne, plays in the Six Rivers East Conference.

Black Hawk advanced to the Division 5 state semifinals this school year. The Warriors dropped a 51-48 decision to Three Lakes in the semifinal Feb. 25 at the La Crosse Center. It was Black Hawk’s only loss of the season (21-1) and snapped a 75-game winning streak.