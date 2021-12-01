 Skip to main content
Middleton's Audrey Deptula makes NCAA Division I commitment for women's basketball
Middleton's Audrey Deptula makes NCAA Division I commitment for women's basketball

Middleton junior Audrey Deptula announced Wednesday on Twitter she has orally committed to Loyola University Chicago and plans to compete in women’s basketball.

Loyola is an NCAA Division I program that plays in the Missouri Valley Conference.

In Middleton’s first two games, Deptula, a 6-foot guard, scored 19 points in a Big Eight Conference victory over Madison East and had 22 points in a non-conference loss to DeForest.

Deptula tweeted: “First, I’d like to thank my family for all of their support and dedication throughout the years. Thank you to my coaches at Middleton and Bluebirds Basketball Club, especially my high school coach Jeff Kind and my youth coaches Kevin Schmotzer and Tony Magestro. Thank you for your guidance and teaching me how to play the game that I love.

"Thank you to my Flight Elite coaches and teammates. Coach Nick Levy and Dave Donarski, thank you for welcoming me into the Flight organization, always believing in me, and pushing me to be the best I can be. Lastly, thank you to everyone that has helped develop me as a basketball player, especially Ricky Landais and Gary Close.

"I am excited to announce that I have committed to Loyola University Chicago to continue my academic and basketball career. Thank you Coach Achter, Coach Horton, Coach Shelwick, Coach Lyon and Coach Scheid for this amazing opportunity.”

Sitori Tanin, a former Middleton standout, is a sophomore on the Loyola roster.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

