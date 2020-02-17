Middleton takes over No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings

The Middleton girls basketball team became the No. 1 team in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Middleton moved up from the second spot. Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Bay Port suffered its first loss last week and dropped to No. 2.

Madison Memorial remained No. 3.

Beaver Dam was second in Division 2, behind Hortonville.

DeForest dropped from third to to fifth after losing to Beaver Dam last week. Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.

Platteville stayed atop Division 3. Lake Mills was second and Marshall sixth.

La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4. Mineral Point was ninth.

Also, Cuba City was 10th.

Black Hawk remained No. 1 in Division 5.

Also, Fall River was fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS