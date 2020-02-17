Middleton takes over No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings

The Middleton girls basketball team became the No. 1 team in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.
Middleton moved up from the second spot. Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Bay Port suffered its first loss last week and dropped to No. 2.
Madison Memorial remained No. 3.
Beaver Dam was second in Division 2, behind Hortonville.
DeForest dropped from third to to fifth after losing to Beaver Dam last week. Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.
Platteville stayed atop Division 3. Lake Mills was second and Marshall sixth.
La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4. Mineral Point was ninth.
Also, Cuba City was 10th.
Black Hawk remained No. 1 in Division 5.
Also, Fall River was fourth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Middleton (6)*19-1*78*2
2, Bay Port (1)*20-1*68*1
3, Madison Memorial (1)*18-1*65*3
4, Germantown*18-2*58*4
5, Mukwonago*18-2*48*6
6, Milw. Divine Savior*17-3*40*7
7, Appleton East*17-3*29*5
7, Kimberly*16-4*29*9
9 (tie), Wales Kettle Moraine*16-5*9*8
9 (tie), Oconomowoc*16-4*9*10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Hortonville (7)*20-1*79*1
2, Beaver Dam (1)*18-3*73*2
3, Milwaukee Pius XI*17-3*61*4
4, River Falls*18-2*51*6
5, DeForest*18-3*50*3
6, Onalaska*17-4*34*7
7, West De Pere*17-3*29*8
8, South Milwaukee*18-3*25*9
9, New Berlin Eisenhower*15-6*17*10
10, Pewaukee*16-5*8*5
You have free articles remaining.
Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee Languages 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Platteville (8)*20-0*80*1
2, Lake Mills*20-1*67*2
3, Wrightstown*18-2*63*3
4, Freedom*19-2*55*4
5, Kewaunee*19-1*46*5
6, Marshall*16-4*32*6
7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*19-1*28*7
8, Waupun*19-2*23*9
9, St. Croix Falls*20-0*21*10
10, Valders*19-2*9*NR*
Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4,
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*19-1*79*1
2, Racine Lutheran (1)*20-0*72*2
3, Melrose-Mindoro*19-1*64*4
4, Colfax*18-2*54*5
5, Howards Grove*19-1*47*3
6, Mishicot*17-3*38*7
7, Bonduel*19-2*28*6
8, Neillsville*18-2*24*8
9, Mineral Point*18-3*20*10
10, Cuba City*16-4*5*NR
Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Black Hawk (8)*18-0*80*1
2, Clear Lake*19-0*70*2
3, Bangor*19-1*61*3
4, Fall River*20-1*57*5
5, Oneida Nation*20-0*47*6
6, River Ridge*19-2*41*4
7, Shullsburg*18-3*31*8
8, Prairie Farm*15-2*21*9
9, Randolph*17-4*15*10
10, Wausau Newman*17-4*11*7
Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky