Middleton’s Sitori Tanin, who will be a senior this fall, announced via Twitter Wednesday night that she has orally committed to Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois, for women’s basketball.
The 6-foot-2 Tanin helped lead Middleton to the Big Eight Conference girls basketball championship and to the WIAA Division 1 state title game, falling to Bay Port 50-49 in March at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Tanin had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Cardinals’ 62-53 victory over Mukwonago in the state semifinal and had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists in the title game.
Tanin was named as a first-team selection in the Big Eight. She was a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls basketball team and was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press All-State team.
Tanin tweeted: “I am very excited and honored to announce that I will be continuing my basketball and academic career at Loyola University Chicago! Thank you to all my coaches, family and friends that have supported me along the way.”
Loyola is an NCAA Division I program.
Tanin was the Verona sectional champion in the triple jump this spring and finished 11th in the triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse.