Middleton Loses to Bay Port

Middleton’s Sitori Tanin blocks the shot of Bay Port’s Emma Nagel in the first half. Middleton played Bay Port in the WIAA Girls Division 1 State finals at the Resch Center in Green Bay Saturday Saturday, March 9, 2019. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Middleton’s Sitori Tanin, who will be a senior this fall, announced via Twitter Wednesday night that she has orally committed to Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois, for women’s basketball.

The 6-foot-2 Tanin helped lead Middleton to the Big Eight Conference girls basketball championship and to the WIAA Division 1 state title game, falling to Bay Port 50-49 in March at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Tanin had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Cardinals’ 62-53 victory over Mukwonago in the state semifinal and had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists in the title game.

Tanin was named as a first-team selection in the Big Eight. She was a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls basketball team and was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press All-State team.

Tanin tweeted: “I am very excited and honored to announce that I will be continuing my basketball and academic career at Loyola University Chicago! Thank you to all my coaches, family and friends that have supported me along the way.”

Loyola is an NCAA Division I program. 

Tanin was the Verona sectional champion in the triple jump this spring and finished 11th in the triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments