Middleton relishes return to WIAA state tournament under Jeff Kind's guidance

“We had to have confidence in ourselves and each other,” Roquet said. “We had to trust each other, knowing what we can accomplish and how well we play together as a team.”

Oconomowoc coach Bob Shea said his loose and confident team doesn’t think of itself as the underdog against Middleton.

“They are just a loose bunch of kids,” Shea said. “At the beginning of the year, I was trying to reel them in a little bit. Then I realized this is who they are. ... I don’t want them to play tonight. I want them to roll with what they’ve got. They are a loose group. That is why they are so much fun to be around.”

The Cardinals had to stay calm — just like Kind — after falling behind Memorial 37-24 at halftime Saturday.

“We weren’t going to panic,” Kind said. “You know, if I get all panicky, they are going to get all panicky. So, the locker room at halftime was really calm. It was, `We just have to do this, this and this better. … Try to keep all the emotions down and go about business.”

Said Roquet: “We play better when we are calm and relaxed, instead of having a lot of high energy and rushing things.”

