Middleton, Madison Memorial stand 1-2 in Division 1 in final Associated Press girls basketball state rankings
Sun-Prairie-at-Middleton-Wisconsin-girls-high-school-basketball-06-H6I0120-02202020210113

Middleton's Kendall Roquet looks to pass by Sun Prairie's Jazzanay Seymore in the first period, as Sun Prairie takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Middleton High School

 Greg Dixon

The Middleton girls basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, released Monday.

Madison Memorial climbed one spot to No. 2 in Division 1.

Middleton and Madison Memorial shared the Big Eight Conference title. It was the first conference title for Memorial since 1987 and the second overall, according to Memorial. Middleton won the conference title last year. 

Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1. 

It was the final girls poll of the season. The girls basketball postseason begins this week.

Beaver Dam was No. 2 in Division 2. DeForest was fourth-ranked and Oregon earned honorable mention.

Hortonville was No. 1.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was fifth and Marshall seventh.

Platteville was top-ranked.

La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.

Mineral Point was ninth.

Also, Cuba City earned honorable mention.

Black Hawk was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.

Also, Fall River was fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINAL STATE RANKINGS

The season’s final Associated Press Wisconsin girls prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Middleton (7)*21-1*79*1

2, Madison Memorial (1)*21-1*67*3

3, Germantown*20-2*63*4

4, Bay Port*20-2*56*2

5, Mukwonago*20-2*50*5

6, Milw. Divine Savior*19-3*44*6

7, Kimberly*17-4*31*T7

8, Oconomowoc*18-4*22*T9

9, Appleton East*18-4*16*T7

10, West Bend West*19-2*7*NR

Others receiving votes: Wales Kettle Moraine 2, Milw. King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Hortonville (7)*21-1*79*1

2, Beaver Dam (1)*19-3*73*2

3, Milw. Pius XI*19-3*62*3

4, DeForest*19-3*54*5

5, River Falls*19-3*40*4

6, New Berlin Eisenhower*16-6*26*9

7 (tie), West De Pere*18-4*24*7

7 (tie), Pewaukee*17-5*24*10

9, Onalaska*17-5*20*6

10, Union Grove*18-4*9*NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Green Bay Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Platteville (8)*21-0*80*1

2, Wrightstown*20-2*67*3

3, Freedom*20-2*60*4

4, Kewaunee*21-1*51*5

5, Lake Mills*20-2*46*2

6, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*21-1*39*7

7, Marshall*18-4*36*6

8, Waupun*20-2*26*8

9, Valders*20-2*21*10

10, St. Croix Falls*21-1*6*9

Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Hammond St. Croix Central 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*20-1*79*1

2, Racine Lutheran(1)*22-0*72*2

3, Melrose-Mindoro*21-1*65*3

4, Mishicot*19-3*47*6

5, Howards Grove*20-2*45*5

6, Bonduel*20-2*36*7

7, Colfax*19-3*35*4

8, Neillsville*20-2*27*8

9, Mineral Point*19-3*21*9

10, Crandon*17-4*4*NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Black Hawk(8)*21-0*80*1

2, Clear Lake*21-0*70*2

3, Bangor*21-1*62*3

4, Fall River*21-1*55*4

5, Oneida Nation*22-0*50*5

6, River Ridge*20-2*43*6

7, Randolph*18-4*27*9

8, Wausau Newman*18-4*22*10

9, Shullsburg*18-4*11*7

10, Prairie Farm*16-3*7*8

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky

