Middleton, Madison Memorial stand 1-2 in Division 1 in final Associated Press girls basketball state rankings

The Middleton girls basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, released Monday.

Madison Memorial climbed one spot to No. 2 in Division 1.

Middleton and Madison Memorial shared the Big Eight Conference title. It was the first conference title for Memorial since 1987 and the second overall, according to Memorial. Middleton won the conference title last year.

Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.

It was the final girls poll of the season. The girls basketball postseason begins this week.

Beaver Dam was No. 2 in Division 2. DeForest was fourth-ranked and Oregon earned honorable mention.

Hortonville was No. 1.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was fifth and Marshall seventh.

Platteville was top-ranked.

La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.

Mineral Point was ninth.

Also, Cuba City earned honorable mention.

Black Hawk was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.