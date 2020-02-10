You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Middleton, Madison Memorial keep chasing top-ranked Bay Port in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll
0 comments

Middleton, Madison Memorial keep chasing top-ranked Bay Port in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

{{featured_button_text}}

The Middleton and Madison Memorial girls basketball teams remained second and third, respectively, in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Bay Port was No. 1.

Beaver Dam and DeForest remained second and third, respectively, in Division 2. Beaver Dam plays at DeForest on Thursday night.

Oregon earned honorable-mention recognition.

Hortonville was No. 1 in Division 2.

Lake Mills stayed No. 2 in Division 3. Marshall was sixth.

Platteville remained No. 1 in Division 3.

Mineral Point was No. 10 in Division 4. 

La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1.

Also, Cuba City was an honorable-mention pick.

In Division 5, Black Hawk was No. 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Bay Port (7)*19-0*70*1

2, Middleton*17-1*62*2

3, Madison Memorial*17-1*52*3

4, Germantown*16-2*48*T4

5, Appleton East*17-2*42*T4

6, Mukwonago*16-2*37*7

7, Milw. Divine Savior*16-3*31*9

8, Wales Kettle Moraine*15-4*17*10

9, Kimberly*14-4*15*6

10, Oconomowoc*15-3*6*8

Also receiving votes: West Bend West 5.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Hortonville (6)*18-1*69*1

2, Beaver Dam (1)*17-3*64*2

3, DeForest*17-2*55*3

4, Milw. Pius XI*16-3*49*4

5, Pewaukee*16-4*39*5

6, River Falls*16-2*37*7

7, Onalaska*14-4*25*8

8, West De Pere*16-3*14*10

9, South Milwaukee*16-3*13*6

10, New Berlin Eisenhower*14-6*7*NR

Also receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Platteville (7)*18-0*70*1

2, Lake Mills*18-1*61*2

3, Wrightstown*17-2*53*4

4, Freedom*17-2*46*5

5, Kewaunee*16-1*41*3

6, Marshall*14-4*30*6

7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*17-1*26*8

8, Prescott*15-2*21*9

9, Waupun*17-2*18*10

10, St. Croix Falls*17-0*7*NR

Also receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, La Crosse Aquinas (6)*17-1*69*1

2, Racine Lutheran (1)*18-0*62*2

3, Howards Grove*18-0*57*3

4, Melrose-Mindoro*17-1*50*4

5, Colfax*16-2*41*5

6, Bonduel*17-2*30*6

7, Mishicot*14-3*29*7

8, Neillsville*16-2*19*8

9, Crandon*14-3*12*10

10, Mineral Point*16-3*9

Also receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Black Hawk (7)*17-0*70*1

2, Clear Lake*18-0*63*2

3, Bangor*18-1*54*3

4, River Ridge*19-1*49*4

5, Fall River*18-1*44*5

6, Oneida Nation*19-0*34*6

7, Wausau Newman*16-3*27*7

8, Shullsburg*17-3*20*8

9, Prairie Farm*13-2*13*T9

10, Randolph*15-4*9*T9

Also receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.

--agate, Art Kabelowsky 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics