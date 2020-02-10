Middleton, Madison Memorial keep chasing top-ranked Bay Port in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Middleton and Madison Memorial girls basketball teams remained second and third, respectively, in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Bay Port was No. 1.

Beaver Dam and DeForest remained second and third, respectively, in Division 2. Beaver Dam plays at DeForest on Thursday night.

Oregon earned honorable-mention recognition.

Hortonville was No. 1 in Division 2.

Lake Mills stayed No. 2 in Division 3. Marshall was sixth.

Platteville remained No. 1 in Division 3.

Mineral Point was No. 10 in Division 4.

La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1.

Also, Cuba City was an honorable-mention pick.

In Division 5, Black Hawk was No. 1.

