Middleton, Madison Memorial keep chasing top-ranked Bay Port in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Middleton and Madison Memorial girls basketball teams remained second and third, respectively, in Division 1 in The Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.
Bay Port was No. 1.
Beaver Dam and DeForest remained second and third, respectively, in Division 2. Beaver Dam plays at DeForest on Thursday night.
Oregon earned honorable-mention recognition.
Hortonville was No. 1 in Division 2.
Lake Mills stayed No. 2 in Division 3. Marshall was sixth.
Platteville remained No. 1 in Division 3.
Mineral Point was No. 10 in Division 4.
La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1.
Also, Cuba City was an honorable-mention pick.
In Division 5, Black Hawk was No. 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Bay Port (7)*19-0*70*1
2, Middleton*17-1*62*2
3, Madison Memorial*17-1*52*3
4, Germantown*16-2*48*T4
5, Appleton East*17-2*42*T4
6, Mukwonago*16-2*37*7
7, Milw. Divine Savior*16-3*31*9
8, Wales Kettle Moraine*15-4*17*10
9, Kimberly*14-4*15*6
10, Oconomowoc*15-3*6*8
Also receiving votes: West Bend West 5.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Hortonville (6)*18-1*69*1
2, Beaver Dam (1)*17-3*64*2
3, DeForest*17-2*55*3
4, Milw. Pius XI*16-3*49*4
5, Pewaukee*16-4*39*5
6, River Falls*16-2*37*7
7, Onalaska*14-4*25*8
8, West De Pere*16-3*14*10
9, South Milwaukee*16-3*13*6
10, New Berlin Eisenhower*14-6*7*NR
Also receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Platteville (7)*18-0*70*1
2, Lake Mills*18-1*61*2
3, Wrightstown*17-2*53*4
4, Freedom*17-2*46*5
5, Kewaunee*16-1*41*3
6, Marshall*14-4*30*6
7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*17-1*26*8
8, Prescott*15-2*21*9
9, Waupun*17-2*18*10
10, St. Croix Falls*17-0*7*NR
Also receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (6)*17-1*69*1
2, Racine Lutheran (1)*18-0*62*2
3, Howards Grove*18-0*57*3
4, Melrose-Mindoro*17-1*50*4
5, Colfax*16-2*41*5
6, Bonduel*17-2*30*6
7, Mishicot*14-3*29*7
8, Neillsville*16-2*19*8
9, Crandon*14-3*12*10
10, Mineral Point*16-3*9
Also receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (7)*17-0*70*1
2, Clear Lake*18-0*63*2
3, Bangor*18-1*54*3
4, River Ridge*19-1*49*4
5, Fall River*18-1*44*5
6, Oneida Nation*19-0*34*6
7, Wausau Newman*16-3*27*7
8, Shullsburg*17-3*20*8
9, Prairie Farm*13-2*13*T9
10, Randolph*15-4*9*T9
Also receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.
--agate, Art Kabelowsky