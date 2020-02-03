You are the owner of this article.
Middleton climbs to second in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll
Middleton climbs to second in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Middleton girls basketball team moved from fourth to second in Division 1 in this week's Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Middleton defeated Madison Memorial 77-68 on Friday. That shuffled the Division 1 rankings.

Bay Port and Madison Memorial had been tied for first. This week, Bay Port was No. 1, followed by Middleton and third-place Madison Memorial.

Beaver Dam was second and DeForest third in Division 2. Hortonville remained No. 1.

Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.

Lake Mills moved from third to second in Division 3. Marshall was sixth.

Platteville stayed at No. 1.

La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.

Mineral Point received honorable-mention recognition.

Also, Cuba City was ninth.

Black Hawk remained No. 1 in Division 5.

Also, Fall River was fifth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Bay Port (8)*17-0*80*T1

2, Middleton*15-1*71*4

3, Madison Memorial*15-1*55*T1

4 (tie), Germantown*14-2*48*3

4 (tie), Appleton East*16-2*48*7

6, Kimberly*14-3*47*8

7, Mukwonago*14-2*31*5

8, Oconomowoc*14-2*28*9

9, Milw. Divine Savior*14-3*23*6

10, Wales Kettle Moraine*13-4*8*10

Others receiving votes: West Bend West*1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Hortonville (6)*17-1*78*1

2, Beaver Dam (2)*15-3*74*2

3, DeForest*15-2*62*3

4, Milw. Pius XI*14-3*56*4

5, Pewaukee*14-4*41*7

6, South Milwaukee*15-2*39*8

7, River Falls*14-2*34*9

8, Onalaska*12-4*23*6

9, Union Grove*13-3*9*5

10, West De Pere*14-3*7*NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Pulaski 3, Oregon 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Milw. Languages 2, Slinger 2, Mosinee 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Platteville (8)*17-0*80*1

2, Lake*Mills*17-1*68*3

3, Kewaunee*15-0*65*4

4, Wrightstown*15-2*54*5

5, Freedom*15-2*47*2

6, Marshall*13-4*31*6

7, Prairie du Chien*12-3*30*7

8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*14-1*21*10

9, Prescott*12-2*20*9

10, Waupun*16-2*11*NR

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Falls 5, Arcadia 5, Laconia 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*16-1*79*1

2, Racine Lutheran (1)*16-0*70*2

3, Howards Grove*16-0*64*3

4, Melrose-Mindoro*15-1*59*4

5, Colfax*14-2*41*5

6, Bonduel*15-2*30*7

7, Mishicot*12-3*29*6

8, Neillsville*14-2*25*8

9, Cuba City*12-3*13*T9

10, Crandon*12-3*11*T9

Others receiving votes: Colby 6, Mineral Point 6, Brookfield Academy 5, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 2.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Black Hawk (8)*14-0*80*1

2, Clear Lake*15-0*71*2

3, Bangor*16-1*62*3

4, River Ridge*16-1*53*4

5, Fall River*16-1*52*5

6, Oneida Nation*16-0*41*7

7, Wausau Newman*15-3*27*T8

8, Shullsburg*15-3*21*6

9 (tie), Prairie Farm*11-2*10*NR

9 (tie), Randolph*13-4*10*10

Others receiving votes: Loyal 7, Cashton 5, Oakfield 1.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

