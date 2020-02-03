Middleton climbs to second in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Middleton girls basketball team moved from fourth to second in Division 1 in this week's Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Middleton defeated Madison Memorial 77-68 on Friday. That shuffled the Division 1 rankings.

Bay Port and Madison Memorial had been tied for first. This week, Bay Port was No. 1, followed by Middleton and third-place Madison Memorial.

Beaver Dam was second and DeForest third in Division 2. Hortonville remained No. 1.

Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.

Lake Mills moved from third to second in Division 3. Marshall was sixth.

Platteville stayed at No. 1.

La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.

Mineral Point received honorable-mention recognition.

Also, Cuba City was ninth.

Black Hawk remained No. 1 in Division 5.

Also, Fall River was fifth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS