Middleton climbs to second in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Middleton girls basketball team moved from fourth to second in Division 1 in this week's Associated Press girls basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.
Middleton defeated Madison Memorial 77-68 on Friday. That shuffled the Division 1 rankings.
Bay Port and Madison Memorial had been tied for first. This week, Bay Port was No. 1, followed by Middleton and third-place Madison Memorial.
Beaver Dam was second and DeForest third in Division 2. Hortonville remained No. 1.
Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.
Lake Mills moved from third to second in Division 3. Marshall was sixth.
Platteville stayed at No. 1.
La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.
Mineral Point received honorable-mention recognition.
Also, Cuba City was ninth.
Black Hawk remained No. 1 in Division 5.
Also, Fall River was fifth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Bay Port (8)*17-0*80*T1
2, Middleton*15-1*71*4
3, Madison Memorial*15-1*55*T1
4 (tie), Germantown*14-2*48*3
4 (tie), Appleton East*16-2*48*7
6, Kimberly*14-3*47*8
7, Mukwonago*14-2*31*5
8, Oconomowoc*14-2*28*9
9, Milw. Divine Savior*14-3*23*6
10, Wales Kettle Moraine*13-4*8*10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West*1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Hortonville (6)*17-1*78*1
2, Beaver Dam (2)*15-3*74*2
3, DeForest*15-2*62*3
4, Milw. Pius XI*14-3*56*4
5, Pewaukee*14-4*41*7
6, South Milwaukee*15-2*39*8
7, River Falls*14-2*34*9
8, Onalaska*12-4*23*6
9, Union Grove*13-3*9*5
You have free articles remaining.
10, West De Pere*14-3*7*NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Pulaski 3, Oregon 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Milw. Languages 2, Slinger 2, Mosinee 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Platteville (8)*17-0*80*1
2, Lake*Mills*17-1*68*3
3, Kewaunee*15-0*65*4
4, Wrightstown*15-2*54*5
5, Freedom*15-2*47*2
6, Marshall*13-4*31*6
7, Prairie du Chien*12-3*30*7
8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*14-1*21*10
9, Prescott*12-2*20*9
10, Waupun*16-2*11*NR
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Falls 5, Arcadia 5, Laconia 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*16-1*79*1
2, Racine Lutheran (1)*16-0*70*2
3, Howards Grove*16-0*64*3
4, Melrose-Mindoro*15-1*59*4
5, Colfax*14-2*41*5
6, Bonduel*15-2*30*7
7, Mishicot*12-3*29*6
8, Neillsville*14-2*25*8
9, Cuba City*12-3*13*T9
10, Crandon*12-3*11*T9
Others receiving votes: Colby 6, Mineral Point 6, Brookfield Academy 5, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (8)*14-0*80*1
2, Clear Lake*15-0*71*2
3, Bangor*16-1*62*3
4, River Ridge*16-1*53*4
5, Fall River*16-1*52*5
6, Oneida Nation*16-0*41*7
7, Wausau Newman*15-3*27*T8
8, Shullsburg*15-3*21*6
9 (tie), Prairie Farm*11-2*10*NR
9 (tie), Randolph*13-4*10*10
Others receiving votes: Loyal 7, Cashton 5, Oakfield 1.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky