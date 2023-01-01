 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Meet Verona's Taylor Stremlow in this week's high school sports spotlight

Taylor Stremlow

Verona junior Taylor Stremlow races up court after grabbing a loose ball during Wednesday night's nonconference game against Germantown at Watertown High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Taylor Stremlow of Verona.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Taylor Stremlow mug.jpg

Stremlow

Taylor Stremlow, jr., Verona

Sport: Girls basketball.

By the numbers: She’s averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 8.5 rebounds a game this season. She also has two quadruple-doubles and three triple-doubles.

Favorite athletic memory: Beating Arrowhead in overtime to go to state my freshman year.

Favorite class: English.

Favorite place to compete: At our home gym.

Quotable: Said Verona coach Angela Murphy: “Taylor is the type of player that makes everyone around her better. She is the ultimate competitor, a fantastic leader and so coachable.”

Sports reporter Mark McMullen selects his favorite stories from 2022

From an athlete overcoming a traumatic accident to local teams' accomplishments, here are Mark McMullen's favorite stories.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

