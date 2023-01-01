Meet Verona's Taylor Stremlow in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Taylor Stremlow of Verona.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Taylor Stremlow, jr., Verona

Sport: Girls basketball.

By the numbers: She’s averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 8.5 rebounds a game this season. She also has two quadruple-doubles and three triple-doubles.

Favorite athletic memory: Beating Arrowhead in overtime to go to state my freshman year.

Favorite class: English.

Favorite place to compete: At our home gym.

Quotable: Said Verona coach Angela Murphy: “Taylor is the type of player that makes everyone around her better. She is the ultimate competitor, a fantastic leader and so coachable.”