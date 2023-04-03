The Madison area had the talent to make people’s heads turn.

Verona had a boatload of talent and found success throughout the season. McFarland got hot late and no one could beat it until the Spartans met the eventual WIAA Division 2 state champions, Green Bay Notre Dame, at the state tournament earlier in March.

There were a bunch of others that put people in awe all season long.

Here is this year’s 2022-2023 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area team.

Player of the Year

Teagan Mallegni, jr., McFarland — There were plenty of moments for the 6-foot-1 junior, but none were bigger than what she left on the court against Green Bay Notre Dame during the state semifinal. She had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 76-70 loss.

She had a game-high 37 points in a 62-52 victory over Edgerton on Jan. 24. She also scored 36 points twice in the early going of the season.

Mallegni averaged 24.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.9 steals a game. She was named the Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection. She was a first-team All-State selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Her mom and coach, Sara Mallegni, said a lot is expected of her in both practice and games as she “sets the tone and always works hard.” She had a double-double in all but two games, which were triple-doubles.

“She has always been able to score, but she has worked hard on playing defense, passing and decision-making, which makes her invaluable,” Sara Mallegni said.

Coach of the Year

Sara Mallegni, McFarland — The coaching staff had the opportunity to watch this year’s squad grow over the years, from youth to varsity. Having a close bond with one another made communication on the court and between players and coaches easier, according to Sara Mallegni.

It culminated in a 26-3 overall record and the Rock Valley title with a 17-1 record. It also led to the Spartans heading to state where they went blow for blow with Green Bay Notre Dame.

The other two losses the Spartans suffered were against Edgerton in a league game and a double-overtime loss to Sun Prairie West in nonconference action.

Sara Mallegni was pleased with the way the team passed the ball, averaging 16.9 assists a game, and had nine games where the Spartans had more than 21 assists. Their season highs were 30 in a 90-28 victory over Clinton on Dec. 15 and 25 in an 85-37 victory over Evansville on Dec. 9.

At the end of the season, the Rock Valley coaches voted Sara Mallegni as Coach of the Year and her daughter, Teagan Mallegni, as Player of the Year. There were six Spartans who earned all-conference recognition.

First team — Teagan Mallegni, jr., McFarland; Taylor Stremlow, jr., Verona; Claire Meudt, jr., Waunakee; Reagan Briggs, jr., Verona; Maggie Hartwig, sr., Sauk Prairie.

Second team — Antionique Auston, sr., Sun Prairie West; Audrey Deptula, sr., Middleton; Alayna West, jr., Madison La Follette; Sam Schmitt, jr., Oregon; Paige Lambe, sr., Verona.

Honorable mention — Jaelyn Derlein, sr., DeForest; Marie Outlay, sr., Sun Prairie West; Abbey Inda, jr., Monona Grove; Brooklyn Tortorice, jr., Monona Grove; Maddie Reott, sr., Stoughton.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

