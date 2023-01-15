Meet Sun Prairie West's Marie Outlay in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Marie Outlay of Sun Prairie West.

Marie Outlay, Senior, Sun Prairie West

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: She averages 16 points, 6 steals and 5.5 rebounds a game.

Favorite athletic memory: Breaking the school record for most 3s in a game with eight.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite place to compete: Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana.

Quotable: “Marie is our defensive specialist,” Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach Ronda McLin said. “Marie sets the tone of the game for us, defensively, and helps us to develop a quick start to our offense. She often acts as a player-coach, as her basketball IQ is the best I’ve ever seen in a player.”