Meet Sun Prairie West's Marie Outlay in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Marie Outlay of Sun Prairie West.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Marie Outlay, Senior, Sun Prairie West
Sport: Basketball.
By the numbers: She averages 16 points, 6 steals and 5.5 rebounds a game.
Favorite athletic memory: Breaking the school record for most 3s in a game with eight.
People are also reading…
Favorite class: Math.
Favorite place to compete: Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana.
Quotable: “Marie is our defensive specialist,” Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach Ronda McLin said. “Marie sets the tone of the game for us, defensively, and helps us to develop a quick start to our offense. She often acts as a player-coach, as her basketball IQ is the best I’ve ever seen in a player.”
Meet the Madison-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
The State Journal recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email wsjsports@madison.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.