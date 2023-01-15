 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
prep GIRLS BASKETBALL

Meet Sun Prairie West's Marie Outlay in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen

Syens talks about some of his favorite things, which include his favorite sport, rivalry, memory and how hard it is to score 1,000 points in high school basketball.

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Marie Outlay of Sun Prairie West.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Marie Outlay, Senior, Sun Prairie West

Marie Outlay

Sun Prairie West's Marie Outlay

Sport: Basketball. 

By the numbers: She averages 16 points, 6 steals and 5.5 rebounds a game.

Favorite athletic memory: Breaking the school record for most 3s in a game with eight.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite place to compete: Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana.

Quotable: “Marie is our defensive specialist,” Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach Ronda McLin said.  “Marie sets the tone of the game for us, defensively, and helps us to develop a quick start to our offense. She often acts as a player-coach, as her basketball IQ is the best I’ve ever seen in a player.”

