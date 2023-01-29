Meet McFarland’s Elise Freeman in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Elise Freeman of McFarland.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Elise Freeman, jr., McFarland
Sport: Basketball, cross country, soccer.
By the Numbers: She is shooting 45.3% from the field this season. Her season highs are 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. She’s averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals.
People are also reading…
Favorite Athletic Memory: Winning state for soccer.
Favorite Class: Biology.
Favorite Place to Compete: In our gym.
Quotable: Said McFarland coach Sara Mallegni: “Elise is the X-factor for us. She is a natural athlete, who is consistently strong and takes care of whatever we happen to need on any given day. Her consistency comes in many forms, but we always know that she will work hard, take care of the ball, be a great teammate and have great shot selection. Highly capable in all aspects of the game and mentally strong, Elise knows what it takes to win and she will do what it takes quietly yet emphatically. Not needing credit, she is always celebrating her teammates' successes. Elise plays tremendous defense and we generally ask her to take on the job of defending the opposition's best guard. She is smart, great with angles, has great speed, is quick and is able to get her hands on the ball. She is extremely valuable, as a part of our press, and is a leader both on the court and from the bench. I really cannot say enough about Elise, her impact on this program or how much the coaches and teammates love working with and having her around.”
Meet the Madison-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
The State Journal recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email wsjsports@madison.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.