Meet McFarland’s Elise Freeman in this week's high school sports spotlight

Elise Freeman, jr., McFarland

Quotable: Said McFarland coach Sara Mallegni: “Elise is the X-factor for us. She is a natural athlete, who is consistently strong and takes care of whatever we happen to need on any given day. Her consistency comes in many forms, but we always know that she will work hard, take care of the ball, be a great teammate and have great shot selection. Highly capable in all aspects of the game and mentally strong, Elise knows what it takes to win and she will do what it takes quietly yet emphatically. Not needing credit, she is always celebrating her teammates' successes. Elise plays tremendous defense and we generally ask her to take on the job of defending the opposition's best guard. She is smart, great with angles, has great speed, is quick and is able to get her hands on the ball. She is extremely valuable, as a part of our press, and is a leader both on the court and from the bench. I really cannot say enough about Elise, her impact on this program or how much the coaches and teammates love working with and having her around.”