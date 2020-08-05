McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt commits to North Dakota State for women's basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McFarland senior-to-be Katie Hildebrandt has orally committed to North Dakota State University and plans to play women’s college basketball, according to a Twitter announcement Wednesday by Wisconsin Academy.

The 6-foot-2 Hildebrandt, a center/forward, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Rock Valley Conference in 2019-20. She averaged 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.

Wisconsin Academy tweeted: “Congratulations to WA 2021 F Katie Hildebrandt on her Commitment to Continue her Education & Basketball Career at North Dakota State University! Your Wisconsin Academy Family is proud of you Katie!”

North Dakota State, in Fargo, North Dakota, is an NCAA Division I program.

She also was a first-team all-conference girls volleyball choice in the Rock Valley and was an honorable-mention selection on the State Journal’s 2019 All-Area girls volleyball team.

McFarland advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in volleyball, defeating Bloomer in a semifinal before falling to Luxemburg-Casco in the title match last fall.

