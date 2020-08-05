You are the owner of this article.
McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt commits to North Dakota State for women's basketball
McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt commits to North Dakota State for women's basketball

McFarland vs Dodgeville WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball regional semifinal

McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt (15) hits the ball against Dodgeville's Anna Ruhland (13) in the second set of the WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball regional semifinal at McFarland High School in McFarland, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

McFarland senior-to-be Katie Hildebrandt has orally committed to North Dakota State University and plans to play women’s college basketball, according to a Twitter announcement Wednesday by Wisconsin Academy.

The 6-foot-2 Hildebrandt, a center/forward, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Rock Valley Conference in 2019-20. She averaged 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.

Wisconsin Academy tweeted: “Congratulations to WA 2021 F Katie Hildebrandt on her Commitment to Continue her Education & Basketball Career at North Dakota State University! Your Wisconsin Academy Family is proud of you Katie!”

North Dakota State, in Fargo, North Dakota, is an NCAA Division I program.

She also was a first-team all-conference girls volleyball choice in the Rock Valley and was an honorable-mention selection on the State Journal’s 2019 All-Area girls volleyball team.

McFarland advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in volleyball, defeating Bloomer in a semifinal before falling to Luxemburg-Casco in the title match last fall. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

