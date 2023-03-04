DeFOREST — Turning in a dominant defensive performance in Saturday's sectional final against Union Grove, the McFarland girls basketball team advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Spartans held Union Grove to 17 points in the first half as the Broncos finished with a postseason low of 51 points.

After leading wire to wire, the 70-51 victory moves McFarland to within two wins of capturing the team's first state title since 1999.

"It's so surreal being in this moment and being sectional champions is insane," Teagan Mallegni said. "I remember last year when I went to go watch the state tournament and just thinking about how that's going to be me."

Two-way player

Mallegni, a junior guard/forward and NCAA Division 1 prospect, leads her team with 24.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in state according to WisSports.net. Although, on Saturday she was more than just a scorer for McFarland.

She had the responsibility of guarding Union Grove's top scorer, Sophia Rampulla. Mallegni's full-court pressure led to Rampulla scoring three first half points.

"We knew after watching film it was going to be Teagan and she had to commit to it," McFarland coach Sara Mallegni said. "We talked about not taking time off, staying low every possession and we knew that's what it took for her not to get hot."

At 6-foot-1, Mallegni was the tallest player on the court but is still versatile enough to push the ball in transition and find open teammates.

This advantage allows the Spartans to play their fast-pace style of basketball and score easily in transition.

"That's the fun part about it, seeing your teammates succeed and seeing us as a group so happy and feel so accomplished," Teagan Mallegni said.

While playing a great all-around game, Mallegni still managed to score a game-high 31 points.

She was effective from all three levels, scoring from the post, from 3-point range, on pull jumpers and cutting off the ball.

Her ability to score off the dribble is set up by her signature move.

"I've been a shooter but this year I've tried attacking more and using different moves," Teagan Mallegni said. "Yeah, the hesitation is my go to, it works but I need to start incorporating more into it and be more aggressive overall."

Overcoming foul trouble

Despite her performance, Mallegni found herself with four fouls with 10 minutes left in the second half. She was one of three McFarland starters in the second half with four fouls.

Union Grove used the opportunity to make a run, cutting the 23-point halftime deficit to eight with seven minutes remaining.

Rampulla capitalized on multiple McFarland turnovers during this stretch, scoring 13 second-half points.

"We have a habit of letting other teams dictate what we do and we needed to determine our destiny one way or another," Sara Mallegni said. "We reiterated that and asked them, 'What do you want here?' and they responded."

Senior Adrienne Kirch and junior Ava Dean helped the Spartans regain control of the game.

Kirch made a 3-pointer to end McFarland's scoring drought, while Dean grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds, leading to a Mallegni 3-pointer and pushing McFarland's lead back to double digits.

Dean would also finished as the team's second leading scorer with 16 points.

"I wasn't doing it for myself, I was doing it for the seniors and everyone else on the team and that was my mentality this game," Dean said.

A championship TEAM

It was a standing ovation from the McFarland faithful as the buzzer sounded and their team emerged victorious.

As the Spartans cut down the nets, there was a "Sara" chant for coach Sara Mallegni, who was especially happy for her seniors.

"I'm just so excited for these girls, for the seniors because this season they've taken on this identity of this is what we want, this is where we're going and everyone followed that," she said.

McFarland will play in next week's state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Sara Mallegni is hoping to play against Pewaukee and some of Teagan Mallegni's former teammates.

"We're where we want to be, we've learned a lot of lessons on the way because not all of (our) games have been pretty but all those difficulties and challenges prepare us even more," Sara Mallegni said.

