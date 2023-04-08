McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni and her family had begun the process of planning official visits to colleges.

But the 6-foot-1 guard/forward Mallegni decided she didn’t need any more trips or information.

She knew what university — and its women’s basketball program — was the one for her.

Mallegni, a first-team selection on The Associated Press All-State girls basketball team for Wisconsin, announced Saturday that she has verbally committed to the University of Iowa.

“I think I kind of knew from the beginning that it was a good place for me,” she said in an interview Saturday night. “I feel like I really fit there. They have great coaches (led by head coach Lisa Bluder). The ’24 class coming in that I will play with is really good. And the energy around the basketball program in Iowa is great. But it was really, really hard (to decide).”

Late in the season, Mallegni told the State Journal she had narrowed her choices to seven programs, including Iowa and the University of Wisconsin.

On Saturday she said she felt good about committing to Iowa right now, saying, “I realized this is where I wanted to be.”

Her father, Tony Mallegni, said Saturday: “She felt this is the right fit. They have a great staff that is going to be there for her duration. And the environment is a big thing for her, playing in front of a lot of people.”

Teagan Mallegni became the fourth commit in the 2024 class for Iowa, which wound up as national runner-up to LSU in the recently completed NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Verona junior point guard Taylor Stremlow also is part of that recruiting class.

Mallegni said the excitement and spectator support surrounding the NCAA tournament run by Iowa — which was led by national player of the year Caitlin Clark, center Monika Czinano and former Monona Grove standout McKenna Warnock — was amazing.

“It was really cool to see them go that far,” said Mallegni, who, however, added that wasn’t a deciding factor in her decision.

Mallegni had experience playing with Stremlow in travel ball as a youth and believed it will be “cool” to have her as a college teammate.

Mallegni, who was the Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year and the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area player of the year, averaged 24.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.9 steals per game this season playing for the Spartans, coached by Sara Mallegni, Teagan’s mother.

Teagan Mallegni helped lead McFarland to the Rock Valley title and to its first WIAA state tournament appearance since 1999. Mallegni had 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinal as the Spartans (26-3) dropped a 76-70 decision to eventual state champion Green Bay Notre Dame.

Teagan Mallegni in February said she had narrowed her college list to Iowa, UW, Oregon, Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Ohio State.

She said Saturday that her final list was similar to that, except Minnesota had entered the picture after hiring Dawn Plitzuweit as coach after the season and Ohio State was no longer included.

She was familiar with nearby UW and Iowa, North Carolina and Duke (she had taken unofficial visits to Iowa, North Carolina and Duke), so official visits likely weren’t going to be planned for those places. She said Saturday she and her family were planning official visits to Oregon (where she had made an unofficial visit), Minnesota and Kansas. But those plans changed when she decided Iowa was her choice.

She hasn’t decided on her area of study in college, but is interested in a sports-related field, psychology, sports psychology or physical therapy.

