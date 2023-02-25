MCFARLAND — In a clash between two of the state’s top scorers, the McFarland girls basketball team demonstrated it had more firepower while derailing Reedsburg’s hopes Saturday night.

Nine McFarland players scored — led by top scorer Teagan Mallegni‘s 17 points — as the host Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 69-47 victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game.

Second-seeded McFarland (24-2), which outscored third-seeded Reedsburg 37-20 in the second half, withstood a 36-point performance by Beavers 5-foot-9 junior guard Sydney Cherney, the state’s leading scorer. But Reedsburg (20-6) only had two other players score.

“It was so fun,” Mallegni said. “It was super exciting — the anticipation. Just coming in, being ready to play hard in a big game and in a big moment.”

Cherney, asked about facing Mallegni and McFarland, said she knew it would be a competitive game.

“It helped we were the underdog,” Cherney said. “There wasn’t much pressure. We knew it would be a big game and that it would be a tough game, and we had to play hard to win.”

In addition to the heavily recruited Mallegni, a 6-1 junior guard/forward, junior guard/forward Ava Dean and junior guard Brynn Kirch each had 13 points and senior guard Adrienne Kirch, who’s verbally committed to Edgewood College, added 10 points.

“That was fun,” McFarland coach Sara Mallegni said. “We knew it would be a challenge. But what I think the girls are proving is everybody has that capability, everybody has the ability to score and everybody has the ability to step up and make big plays. Just so nobody comes in and thinks it’s just Teagan.”

Rock Valley Conference champion McFarland, ranked fourth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press state rankings, advances to play top-seeded and eighth-ranked Monona Grove in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stoughton. Monona Grove edged fourth-seeded DeForest 46-45 on Saturday night.

Reedsburg sometimes used a four-corners, spread offense, trying to limit possessions.

“Obviously, the firepower that they have … they have a deep bunch that can score,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “We had to shorten the game to have a chance to win. The game had to be in the 40s for us to have a shot. We tried to control the pace. We were able to do that, at times.”

McFarland, which won its 14th consecutive game, used a 9-0 run at the start of the second half and opened a 41-28 lead against 10th-ranked Reedsburg. Dean started the run, scoring on a drive, and ended it with a 3-point shot.

“We just have grown so much,” Teagan Mallegni said. “Now everyone is realizing they can score and we need them to score.”

Mallegni, saddled with foul trouble in the first half, scored seven consecutive points on a 15-foot jumper, a putback and a 3-point shot in propelling the Spartans to a 56-39 second-half lead.

“It was like we could take a breath at halftime and then could go out and play hard and not worry so much about fouls,” Sara Mallegni said.

Said Cherney: “They weren’t missing a whole lot of shots. That helped (McFarland) a lot. It got away from us a little bit. I think we played well as a team.”

Eight McFarland players scored in the first half, helping the Spartans take a 32-27 lead into halftime of a tightly called and foul-filled first 18 minutes. Senior guard Taylor Feldner and Dean made consecutive 3-pointers, boosting McFarland’s lead to 20-13.

Cherney scored 22 first-half points, which included 11-for-14 shooting from the foul line. She was able to draw fouls with clever moves and drives to the basket.

Mallegni scored the game’s first six points but saw her playing time limited after she picked up three fouls in the first half.

Cherney also was called for three first-half fouls, the third with 57 seconds left before halftime. But she remained in the game and made a 3-pointer that pulled the Beavers within 32-27 with 39.4 seconds left.

Cherney entered postseason leading the state in scoring, averaging 31.5 points, and also was averaging 11.9 rebounds per game, according to WisSports.

Cherney, who’s thus far receiving interest from NCAA Division II schools, scored a program-record 50 points against Monona Grove this season and has become the program’s single-season scoring leader.

Mallegni entered postseason averaging 24.9 points (which was No. 12 in the state) and 11.9 rebounds per game. Mallegni was second in the state in scoring last year (29 points per game), including scoring 62 points against East Troy (the second-highest single-game total in state history).

Mallegni’s college list stands at seven (in no particular order): Iowa, the University of Wisconsin, Oregon, Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Reedsburg had ended McFarland’s season the past two years.

“This was a big one for us,” Sara Mallegni said. “This was one we were waiting the past year for.”

The Beavers topped the Spartans 104-77 in a Division 2 regional title game last year in Reedsburg en route to reaching the state tournament semifinals at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Host Reedsburg defeated McFarland 78-46 in a Division 2 sectional final in 2021. The Beavers reached the state championship game that season, losing to Green Bay Notre Dame at the La Crosse Center.