McFarland beats Jefferson to earn girls basketball sectional final berth

Lonigro and Hildebrandt scored on drives and Lonigro made a 3-pointer from the right corner during a 7-0 run that capped the decisive flurry opening the second half.

McFarland outscored Jefferson 20-11 in the second half. Mallegni, Lonigro and Hildebrandt (who entered averaging 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds) combined for all the second-half points.

“Katie and Teagan work really well together,” Sara Mallegni said. “We know if we can get them on the same page in the game, they are going to be tough to stop. We do try to have them work together as much as possible. They are both really composed and ready to play.”

McFarland moves on to the sectional final; the Spartans last qualified for the state tournament in 1999, winning the Division 2 state championship that season.

“It’s amazing,” said Hildebrandt, also a volleyball standout. “I never would have dreamed it. It’s a dream come true. It’s really fun to show how we’ve progressed from the beginning of the season.”

Peterson, meanwhile, will skip the McFarland games when reviewing this season.

“I will just focus on the other 19 games,” said Peterson, whose daughter, Sophie Peterson, was one of six seniors on the team. “I thought this group of kids really had an awesome season, with COVID, and masks and fighting through the whole season to finish 19-0 besides the three McFarland games. That’s what I’m going to remember.”

