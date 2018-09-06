Matt Austin has been named Mineral Point girls basketball coach, according to a release and an announcement on Twitter by Mineral Point school district communications director Joelle Doye.
Austin will succeed Mitch Wainwright, who has coached the girls basketball team since 2010.
According to the release, Wainwright has added responsibilities this school year in Mineral Point. Wainwright, the high school principal, also now is serving as interim superintendent.
Austin has been a science teacher since 2012 at Mineral Point High School. He has basketball coaching experience in Darlington as a girls varsity assistant and in Mineral Point as a boys varsity assistant, eighth-grade boys coach and seventh-grade girls coach.
Wainwright was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
He led Mineral Point to the WIAA Division 4 girls basketball state title in 2016. The Pointers defeated Eau Claire Regis in the semifinals and Kenosha St. Joseph in the championship game.
Wainwright’s teams at Pecatonica were Division 4 state champions in 1993 and 1994 and finished second at state in Division 4 in 1992, 2001 and 2002. He also led the Highland program.