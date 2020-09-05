Marshall's Laura Nickel commits to Northern Illinois for women's basketball

Nickel tweeted: “Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me, I’ve met some great people and programs along the way. Thank you to my family who have supported me and believed in me. Thank you to all my coaches, trainers and teammates who have helped me become the player I am today. I’m excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northern Illinois University! Thank you Coach Carlsen and the NIU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to play basketball at the highest level! Go Huskies!”