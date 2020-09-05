Marshall's Laura Nickel commits to Northern Illinois for women's basketball

Marshall senior Laura Nickel announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has committed to Northern Illinois University and plans to play women’s basketball.
Nickel, a 6-foot forward, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol South Conference.
She was a third-team selection (including all divisions) on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area Girls Basketball team.
She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for Division 3 and was an honorable-mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team (including all divisions).
Nickel averaged 15.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Marshall finished 21-5, including 10-0 in winning the Capitol South crown.
The Cardinals defeated Mayville 63-28, Berlin 59-32 and Laconia 57-40 in postseason, before falling to Platteville 50-34 in the WIAA Division 3 sectional final.
Northern Illinois, located in DeKalb, Illinois, is an NCAA Division I program that plays in the Mid-American Conference. Lisa Carlsen is the Huskies’ coach.
Nickel tweeted: “Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me, I’ve met some great people and programs along the way. Thank you to my family who have supported me and believed in me. Thank you to all my coaches, trainers and teammates who have helped me become the player I am today. I’m excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northern Illinois University! Thank you Coach Carlsen and the NIU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to play basketball at the highest level! Go Huskies!”
Marshall won the Division 3 state championships in 2018 and 2019. Nickel and senior Anna Lutz, who has committed to UW-Milwaukee, have been mainstays of the program the past three seasons.
