Marshall's Anna Lutz earns All-Area girls basketball player of year honor
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | ALL-AREA

Marshall's Anna Lutz earns All-Area girls basketball player of year honor

Over the course of a year, Marshall girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts noticed the difference in approach by opposing defenses.

The defensive attention often centered on trying to contain senior power forward Anna Lutz.

“The difference between last year and this year was that most people were doubling her, so we tried to move Anna around,” Pickarts said. “The ultimate compliment is when you have two or three players coming at you. They recognize you are a special player.”

The 6-foot-1 Lutz had the ability to score inside and on the perimeter, was a presence on the backboards and protected the rim as a shot blocker.

Lutz helped lead Marshall (22-4) to the Capitol South Conference title with an undefeated league record, a high state ranking throughout the season and a WIAA Division 3 sectional final appearance after being moved up from Division 4 to Division 3 for postseason.

UW-Milwaukee commit Lutz was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State team and a second-team pick on The Associated Press All-State team (including all divisions), the highest vote-getter among area players on the AP team.

Lutz now has added further recognition after being named to the first team of the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team and selected as the All-Area Player of the Year.

Capitol South player of the year Lutz was joined on the All-Area first team by Beaver Dam seniors Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke (the University of Wisconsin commit who sustained a season-ending knee injury during the season), Reedsburg junior Mahra Wieman, Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero and Marshall teammate Laura Nickel, a senior.

Lutz — the program leader in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots — averaged 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocked shots this season for the Cardinals, who dropped a double-overtime decision to eventual state champion Lake Mills in the Division 3 sectional championship game.

Pickarts, who also coaches girls volleyball at Beaver Dam and teaches mathematics at the school with Golden Beavers girls basketball coach Tim Chase, said he believed Wilke was the leading candidate for All-Area player of the year had she been healthy all season. But Wilke was sidelined by the injury in her eighth game.

Pickarts thought that placed Lutz next in line. 

"She had a great year," Pickarts said. "She and Laura pretty much carried us offensively because most of my team was young.”

Lutz was a vocal leader and served as a liaison to the team for Pickarts.

Pickarts, who plans to coach girls basketball at Marshall next season, noted that Lutz was moved up a grade earlier in her academic career and has a twin brother, Michael, who’s a junior.

“She’s really supposed to be a junior,” said Pickarts, a coach in the WBCA’s 2020 Hall of Fame class. “She’s an exceptional student. She’s very intelligent.”

Marshall won back-to-back Division 3 state titles when Lutz was a freshman and sophomore.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Lutz said during the season about her time at Marshall. “I still can’t really fathom the amount of things that I’ve accomplished. I can’t thank my teammates and adults enough. Not even just my coaches, but my parents, my family, just everyone that has supported me throughout my entire career. I don’t know where I’d be without my coaches and everyone that supports me.”

Coach of the year

Brandon Siska was named the All-Area Coach of the Year after directing Lake Mills to the Division 3 state championship, the L-Cats’ first title.

Brandon Siska mug

Siska 

“You work toward this and form memories for a lifetime,” said Siska, in his fourth season as Lake Mills’ coach. “The biggest thing has been the journey the last four years.”

Siska took over a team that won two games in 2016-17 and was winless in conference play.

Lake Mills, which advanced to the state tournament last year, defeated top-ranked and previously undefeated La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 in the title game this season.

Fourth-ranked Lake Mills (25-2), with 10 seniors, defeated state-ranked Prairie du Chien, Marshall, Howards Grove and Aquinas during its postseason run to the title.

Other coaches considered were Reedsburg coach Mark Simon, who led the Beavers to the Division 2 state championship game against Green Bay Notre Dame, and Verona coach Angie Murphy, who led the Wildcats to the Division 1 state semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL | 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM

WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

2020-21 ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Anna Lutz, Marshall.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Siska, Lake Mills.

FIRST TEAM

Anna Lutz, 6-1, sr., F, Marshall: Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee commit, averaged 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for Capitol South champion Marshall, which fell to eventual state champion Lake Mills in double overtime in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final. Lutz, the Capitol South player of the year and a first-team all-conference pick, was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 first-team all-state choice and an Associated Press second-team all-state selection.

Natalie Jens, 5-7, sr., G, Beaver Dam: Jens, a Minnesota State-Moorhead commit, averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Beaver Dam, which advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal. She as a WBCA Division 2 first-team all-state pick and an AP third-team selection.

Mahra Wieman, 5-10, jr., F, Reedsburg: Wieman averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals for Reedsburg, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state title game. She was named to the WBCA Division 2 all-state first team and the AP all-state fourth team.

Vivian Guerrero, 6-1, sr., C, Lake Mills: Guerrero, an Edgewood College commit, averaged 12.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and shot 50.8% from the field for Lake Mills, which won the WIAA Division 3 state championship. She was a WBCA Division 3 first-team all-state selection, AP fourth-team all-state choice and Capitol North first-team pick for the league champion L-Cats.

Laura Nickel, 6-0, sr., F, Marshall: Nickel, a Northern Illinois commit, averaged 17.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.2 steals per game. She was a WBCA Division 4 first-team all-state pick, an AP fourth-team all-state selection and Capitol South first-team choice.

Maty Wilke, 5-10, sr., G, Beaver Dam: Wilke, a University of Wisconsin commit, averaged 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game and shot 58% from the floor, including 52% from 3-point range, prior to a season-ending knee injury in her eighth game. She was a WBCA Division 2 first-team all-state pick and an AP second-team all-state choice. She had been a state player of the year candidate entering the season. She was considered for postseason honors, with the number of games played taken into account.

SECOND TEAM

Grace Schmidt, 6-1, jr., F, Watertown Luther Prep; Teagan Mallegni, 5-11, fr., G/F, McFarland; Taylor Roughen, 5-6, sr., G, Lake Mills; Taylor Stremlow, 5-8, fr., G, Verona; Trenna Cherney, 5-10, jr., F, Reedsburg.

THIRD TEAM

Katie Hildebrandt, 6-2, sr., F, McFarland; Julianna Wagner, 5-5, sr., G, Lake Mills; Lauryn Milne, 5-11, sr., G, Lodi; Sarah Lazar, 6-3, sr., F, Madison Edgewood; Teya Maas, 6-1, sr., F, Watertown.

HONORABLE MENTION

Seniors: Kailee Meeker, Waunakee; Jaylynn Benson, New Glarus; Jazzanay Seymore, Sun Prairie; Megan Benzschawel, Monroe; Ashley Rae, Sun Prairie; Claudia Fieiras, Janesville Craig; Maya White Eagle, Baraboo; Paige Yagodinski, Beaver Dam; Paige Hodgson, Beaver Dam, Grace Roth, DeForest; Julia Magnuson, Mount Horeb; Naomi Breunig, Sauk Prairie;

Baluck Deang, Madison Edgewood; Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove; Carleigh Roberts, Oregon; Emily Statz, Oregon; Avalon Uecke, Watertown; Megan Reddeman, Poynette; Kayla Will, Lake Mills; Ava Wollin, Lake Mills; Mya Andrews, Marshall; Skyler Powers, Waterloo; Hana King, Wisconsin Heights; Carly Rebman, Edgerton.

Juniors: Kate Huml, Janesville Craig; McKenna Monogue, Middleton; Macie Wieman, Reedsburg; Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee; Lauren Meudt, Waunakee; Ava Loftus, Stoughton; Taylor Marquart, Fort Atkinson, Tyla Staudt, Fort Atkinson; Breanna Glasson, Monroe; Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Lodi; Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge; Callie Smith, Belleville; Kate Fox Gunderson, Edgerton.

Sophomores: Megan Murphy, Verona; Paige Lambe, Verona; Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield; Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie; Maria Outlay, Sun Prairie; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Janesville Craig; Paisley Booth, Janesville Parker; Audrey Deptula, Middleton; Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest; Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran; Sylvia Fox, Edgerton; Moli Haak, Deerfield; Grace Brattlie, Deerfield.

Freshmen Reagan Briggs, Verona, Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg; Lindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus; Saveea Freeland, Cambridge; Ava Brandenburg, Evansville.

