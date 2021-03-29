Marshall's Anna Lutz earns All-Area girls basketball player of year honor

Over the course of a year, Marshall girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts noticed the difference in approach by opposing defenses.

The defensive attention often centered on trying to contain senior power forward Anna Lutz.

“The difference between last year and this year was that most people were doubling her, so we tried to move Anna around,” Pickarts said. “The ultimate compliment is when you have two or three players coming at you. They recognize you are a special player.”

The 6-foot-1 Lutz had the ability to score inside and on the perimeter, was a presence on the backboards and protected the rim as a shot blocker.

Lutz helped lead Marshall (22-4) to the Capitol South Conference title with an undefeated league record, a high state ranking throughout the season and a WIAA Division 3 sectional final appearance after being moved up from Division 4 to Division 3 for postseason.

UW-Milwaukee commit Lutz was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State team and a second-team pick on The Associated Press All-State team (including all divisions), the highest vote-getter among area players on the AP team.